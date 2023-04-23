Are you afraid of getting older and losing your independence? Do you feel like your strength is declining and there’s nothing you can do about it? The truth is, muscle loss is a natural part of aging, but it doesn’t have to be inevitable.
Recent research shows that maintaining muscle strength and mass is essential to healthy aging and independence. If you’re looking to take control of your health and well-being as you age, Wonsettler Physical Therapy will be hosting a free workshop for 50+ adults at 100 Wonsettler Road, Scenery Hill on May 6 starting at 9 a.m. Are you ready to unlock the secret to healthy aging?
“Most of the time, individuals don’t realize that they are beginning to lose their strength,” said Cliff Wonsettler, a physical therapist and owner of Wonsettler Physical Therapy. “If you know what signs to pay attention to, then you will notice when everyday tasks or your favorite activities become more difficult to complete. Ideally, you want to take action before you begin to notice a decline, but it’s never too late. We want people walking away with a much better understanding of how they can age well by maintaining their strength and hopefully gaining strength as they age, and that’s why we’re hosting this class.”
The interactive clinic will be held in person and will feature breakout sessions that will work to identify individual areas of concern for participants.
“Once you start to lose muscle mass, you continue to lose muscle mass. We want to help people course correct before they start having issues and start to lose their independence,” Wonsettler said.
Wonsettler said older individuals start to lose their independence when they find it difficult to get out of a low chair without armrests or struggle to get up from the toilet.
“This is a problem that can be addressed,” he said. “We’re going to offer tangibles at the end of the clinic based on individual deficits. If you have trouble standing up from a low chair, we’ll give you exercises to help you improve.”
Other areas of concern include shoulder pain or weakness when lifting heavy objects above your head and grip strength.
“Grip strength is one of those unusual things that are directly correlated to mortality,” Wonsettler said. “Poor grip strength is an indication that your mortality would be lower than someone with good grip strength.”
Wonsettler encourages even the most active older individuals to participate.
“Walking or running alone isn’t enough. You can’t neglect the strength component of physical activity. People think their legs are getting strong when they are walking or running, and while they may be addressing muscle endurance, they aren’t addressing strength,” he said. “There’s more you should be doing, and I’m not talking about bodybuilding in the gym.”
Instead, Wonsettler encourages people to do some simple strengthening exercises several times a week.
“I’ve told my patients many times, if you’re going to do one exercise for the rest of your life, figure out how to squat well,” he said. “This (along with other exercises) will provide an increase in overall strength, independence and longevity. You can really improve your quality of life by incorporating a strength program.”
Wonsettler said it’s imperative for people to start now with their exercise routines for a more healthy senior lifestyle.
“We aim to empower individuals to proactively maintain their independence,” said our expert. “Don’t just sit around. Get moving with a clear goal in mind, whether it’s playing with grandkids, gardening, or playing golf. Our workshop equips you with tools to feel good and age well, so you can be strong and confident for years to come.”
Wonsettler Physical Therapy strives to go beyond the surface level and gets to the root of what’s holding you back physically. Their dedicated staff offers one-onone, specialized care focusing on patients’ complete needs. With tailored treatment plans and their holistic techniques, they offer a uniquely individual approach.
This clinic will be held at 100 Wonsettler Road, Scenery Hill on May 6 starting at 9 a.m
To learn more about the Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health and to sign up for this FREE class, call 724-945- 5161 or visit wonsettlerpt.com/classes.
Sponsored content brought to you by Wonsettler Physical Therapy and Specialized Health.