Chronic pain is a debilitating condition that can become a constant struggle in our everyday life. Whether it be discomfort, limited mobility, and/ or reduction in quality of life, it can present challenges everyday.
However, there is reason for hope. Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health, located at 100 Wonsettler Road in Scenery Hill, will be hosting a FREE Chronic Pain Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
“The workshop will focus on the four pillars of chronic pain management: Movement Optimization, Goal Setting, Sleep Hygiene, and Managing Stressors,” said Macy Guisto, a Certified Therapeutic Pain Specialist and lead instructor of the Chronic Pain workshop.
“Many individuals with chronic pain feel like they have exhausted all treatment options.” Said Guisto. “My goal with this workshop is to show individuals that there is another way to achieve freedom from persistent pain. Our holistic approach to treatment creates sustainable change, impacting your life for the better.“
Guisto said the first pillar, “Movement Optimization,” focuses on building a plan for success.
“We will meet you where you’re at,” she said. “We are going to start small and set clear goals that allow you to do more over time without your pain being in the driver’s seat. Our goal is to get you back to the activities that you not only need to do, but love to do.”
The second pillar, “Goal Setting,” will focus on excitement for life.
“I am challenging everyone in this workshop to pick a goal,” she said. “The only caveat is that it cannot be pain-centric. When you shift your focus away from pain and toward something that excites you, your pain will lose its power and your quality of life will improve.”
Guisto said the third pillar, “Sleep Hygiene,” Refers to the most effective way to get restorative sleep.
“Getting better sleep is like hitting a huge reset button on your nervous system. The nervous system is the main powerhouse of the body, and without proper sleep, it cannot be restored.”
The fourth pillar, “Managing Stressors,” focuses on creating a healthy daily environment.
“A constant state of stress drives up the stress hormones in your body, creating inflammation, soreness, fatigue, and mental fog,” she said. “If you are struggling with persistent pain, it is likely your stress levels will increase, which will increase your pain response. It becomes a cyclical downward spiral. If we can create an outlet for your stress, it will improve comfort levels and allow you to focus on the things that make your life whole.”
Guisto said it takes hard work and determination for people to achieve their goals.
“Success is going to look different for everyone,” she said. “It is not a quick fix, it takes time and will need to be integrated into your daily life. However, I can’t stress this enough, you have the power to overcome pain and live life on your own terms!”
If chronic pain is affecting your life, sign up for this free chronic pain event at www.wonsettlerpt.com/workshops.
Sponsored content brought to you by Wonsettler Physical Therapy and Specialized Health.