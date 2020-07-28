Looking for something to do this summer? Why not catch a game with The Washington Wild Things?
In an effort to provide the community with socially-distant entertainment opportunities and to be an active partner in the reopening of Washington County, the organization has compiled teams of ball players to play a limited number of ball games throughout the remainder of the summer.
“We are trying to play baseball at the park because we feel it is important to provide the community with a much needed form of escape from the pressures of the day, to provide players a place to showcase their talents and hone their skills and to preserve the jobs of our employees. After all, what would summer be without America’s favorite pastime?,” according to a statement from the organization’s website.
The 2020 schedule started Thursday, July 9, with games being added weekly. Currently, guests can choose between two baseball games on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Guests can choose between two game options; a 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. start time on Thursday through Saturday, or between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays. For the safety of the community, guests, players and staff, seating is limited. Special seating is available for guests 55 years and older. Sundays are Kids’ Day; however, the Kids Zone remains closed.
Each game is a separate event, and the ball park will be cleared and cleaned between games. Please note that this is not Frontier League baseball, and therefore the experience will be different. To enforce social distancing, athletes, guests and mascots will not be permitted to interact.
To further ensure guest and staff safety, masks are required in the ball park. Anyone entering the park will be subject to a temperature check, and guests are required to distance themselves from others while visiting. Limited food and beverages will be available for purchase during the games. For a complete list of precautions, please visit the organization’s website.
Tickets must be purchased in advance online at www. washingtonwildthings.com. The schedule and ticket availability is updated every Sunday. Parking is free.
“We hope you appreciate the lengths we are going and the measures we are taking to provide you and your family a safe afternoon or evening with us. We truly appreciate your support of baseball, our employees, players, coaches and your neighbors,” the Washington Wild Things organization said. “We are looking forward to the 2021 season and plan to bring our brand of baseball back with a vengeance.”
Sponsored content brought to you by Washington County Tourism.