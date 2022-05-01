Have you ever wondered what it would be like to own season tickets behind home plate, to take in the Mon River from your own kayaks, or treat 10 of your very best friends to an unforgettable private winery tour and tasting? Maybe you would rather catch a show at The Pavilion at Star Lake, go for an evening bike ride along the Montour Trail or tee it up at Southpointe Golf Club? The Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency has set out to make these and other spectacular experiences available this summer.
The agency recently announced the launch of The American Spirit Sweepstakes, a 26-prize giveaway open now through the end of October. The sweepstakes represents the best of Washington County. From professional baseball to chart-topping concerts, the great outdoors, and much more.
The prizes are a curated collection of Washington County based experiences and products that are sure to kickstart your adventures. A few examples of the prize selection include Fuji Bikes from Tandem Connection, Old Town Vapor kayaks from Sportsman’s Warehouse, $1,000 gift card for Tanger Outlets, 90-day pass for two at Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 4-Museum Passport and a Wine Tasting for 10 at Ripepi Winery & Vineyard.
Are outdoor concerts more your speed? The American Spirit Sweepstakes has you covered there too. Included in the sweepstakes prizes are tickets to see Backstreet Boys, Jimmy Buffet, Morgan Wallen, Chicago, Jason Aldean, Styx, REO Speedwagon and more.
Here is how it works. On the first day of each month a new batch of prizes will open for entry. Those prizes will be given out on a weekly basis the following month. Be sure to pay close attention to the entry periods and come back throughout the year to enter for a chance to win more prizes. You will want to use the best e-mail address and mobile phone number when entering each contest so that the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency can get in touch with you right away if you are selected to win. Some of the prizes—like concert tickets—are time sensitive and the agency wants to be sure that they are in your hands with plenty of time to plan your trip to Washington County.
“We’re so excited to have the opportunity to give away Washington County flavored prizes every week from now until the end of October, 2022. It’s going to be a fun summer,” said Chase McClain, Director, Marketing, Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency.
In addition to The American Spirit Sweepstakes, Washington County has a full lineup of marquee events on tap for the year. Plan a day trip, a weekend or stay a bit longer to experience all the county has to offer.
Celebrate Western Pennsylvania’s role in shaping our country at the annual Whiskey Rebellion Festival in downtown Washington, July 8-10, 2022. Enjoy local spirits, reenactments, food, music, and a little bit of rebellion for all ages. It’s an event of historic proportions.
For baseball fans, join the Washington Wild Things in celebrating their 20th anniversary season. The hometown favorite is also set to host the 2022 Frontier League All-Star Game on July 20, 2022. From August 12-17, 2022, the DICK’S Sporting Goods PONY League World Series will return to Lew Hays PONY Field at Washington Park. Join in the tradition of our National Pastime and see the world’s top youth baseball players compete on the field where it all began.
Kick off the fall season at the EQT Washington & Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival. Explore ten different scenic covered bridge locations and an array of activities from craft and food vendors, historical re-enactments, entertainment and more. As the leaves begin to change the Hickory Apple Festival and the Houston Pumpkin Festival make for a great family outing in Washington County.
No matter how you choose to enjoy your time in Washington County, you will find that the American Spirit Lives Here. For a complete list of sweepstakes prizes and upcoming events, visit GoWashCo.com
