Holiday shoppers can find unique gifts for everyone on their list at the #1 rated Christmas Show in Pennsylvania.
The 26th Annual Pennsylvania Arts and Crafts Christmas Retail Marketplace will take place Oct. 16 – 18 and Oct. 24 -25 at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Attendees can browse collections by the region’s best artists and craftsmen including functional and decorative wood, embroidered and embellished clothing, Christmas decorations, seasonal floral arrangements, jewelry, pet accessories and more.
“This is a great event,” David Stoner, president and owner of Family Festivals Association, Inc., which owns the marketplace, said. “We’ve been at the fairgrounds longer than any other event besides the fair. We use all six buildings on the 100-arce property. Plus, there’s quite a mix of vendors. We emphasize that a lot of this stuff you’ll never find in a retail store. It’s unique shopping.”
Stoner said the show will be slightly smaller this year as several vendor spaces were eliminated to allow for proper social distancing. He said the show is following the safety measure set forth by the state.
“We eliminated about 20 vendor spots to allow for the proper space between each vendor. We’re also creating a barrier between each vendor, providing hand sanitizing stations at the entrances of each building and directional signs that will move people through the crowd in one direction,” Stoner said.
Other precautions include enforcing social distancing, asking attendees to wear a mask and eliminating a portion of the entertainment.
“This way we won’t get a gathering of people in one spot,” Stoner said.
Children will still be able to meet Santa Claus, but they won’t be able to sit on his lap. The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will still be providing trolley rides. Attendees will still be able to purchase food from one of the many prepackaged or fullservice food vendors.
“People want to get out, and we understand that Covid-19 is still a concern,” Stoner said. “We’re doing everything that we can to make it safe.”
To encourage people to visit at a “more comfortable time,” Stoner said they are offering a $1 off admission every day after 2 p.m.
“We’re very proud of the quality of vendors at this show,” Stoner said. “We’re also happy that we can continue to provide an event like this. Come and buy something local. Buy something unique.”
If you go:
The 26th Annual Pennsylvania Arts and Crafts Christmas Retail Marketplace is Oct. 16 – 18 and Oct. 24 -25 at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 2151 N. Main Street, Washington.
Admission is $6.50 for adults, $6 for seniors (65 and up), $3 for children (12-15) and children under 12 are free.
The event is open Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www. familyfestivals.com/PA-Christmas.html.
