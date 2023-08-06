Washington
With historic sites like the Bradford House Museum, Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center and the LeMoyne House, downtown Washington is rich and alive with history. But do not just visit for the history; downtown Washington is also known for their great food. Southern Yanks Smokehouse was named Best BBQ in the Burgh by Pittsburgh Magazine in 2022. The Union Grill and Presidents Pub are also Washington favorite lunch and dinner spots.
Combining history with a whole lot of fun, this past May marked the inaugural “Running of the Wools” in downtown Washington. This family-friendly event highlighted Washington’s prominence as the top exporter of wool in the 19th Century and featured sheep races through the streets of downtown Washington, as well as a full day of sheep-filled activities including a children’s area featuring “lambies in pajamies,” kitchen clash, breakfast crawl, educational activities like sheep shearing and many other engaging exhibitions. The fun carried into the following day with Washington County Free Museum Day, which offered free admission to six local museums.
Canonsburg
A town known for its celebrations, Canonsburg is a beloved destination point in Washington County. Visit Pike Street on select Saturdays during the summer for Alleyway Saturday, themed family-friendly events designed to bring the community together. From concerts to bingo to community flea markets, Alleyway Saturday always offers an experience for visitors.
With the second largest parade in Pennsylvania, capped off by a magnificent fireworks display, Canonsburg is the place to be on July 4th. Nationally-ranked on the list of the best American Oktoberfests, the Pennsylvania Bavarian Oktoberfest takes place in Canonsburg in September and welcomes over 60,000 people throughout the three-day festival. This authentic Bavarian event features food trucks, vendors, live bands performing traditional German music, and of course German beers.
Cap off your year at Canonsburg’s Old-Fashioned Christmas celebration in December. Recognized by VisitPA.com as one of Pennsylvania’s most “Hallmark movie-esque” locations in the state, you can enjoy a parade, tree lighting, food and craft vendors. No visit to Canonsburg’s Old-Fashioned Christmas is complete without spending time with Santa and posing for a family photo in front of the signature 1952 Ford truck, the centerpiece of the celebration.
Monongahela
Community is the lifeblood of downtown Monongahela. With over 20 community organizations and 17 churches, chances are you will encounter some sort of celebration, event or parade when you visit downtown Monongahela. A weekly farmers market, live music, pet events and a 5K run throughout the warmer months, in addition to a growing retail sector complete with gift, clothing and other shops, as well as a charming ice cream/candy shop and newly opened winery featuring live entertainment most weekends, make downtown Monongahela a vibrant stop on your summer bucket list.
The Monongahela Aquatorium, an entertainment venue that juts out into the Monongahela River, is the only large amphitheater of its kind in the region and is the perfect destination point for summer fun. Grab a seat by the river, bring your own chair or blanket, or dock your boat in the “Mon” to catch a show on the semi-hexagonal stage. Make a point to visit this venue for their summer concert series, food truck festival and other events, and be sure to catch Angelo II’s magnificent inflatable holiday decorations that light up the town leading up to Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
