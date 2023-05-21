The oldest known site of human habitation in North America, ironically, is set to celebrate the youngest of destination anniversaries in 2023. History enthusiasts are in for a treat at Meadowcroft Rockshelter & Historic Village, which is highlighted by 19,000 years of artifacts uncovered onsite, and three recreated historic villages that demonstrate life in the Ohio Valley through the centuries.
In 1973, a team of archaeologists began excavation of the Meadowcroft Rockshelter. This year, on June 18, the 50th anniversary of this date, visitors can enjoy an exclusive Insider Tour with James M. Adovasio, Ph.D., who achieved international acclaim with his archaeological excavation of the Rockshelter. Dr. Adovasio will present a lecture and lead a special tour of the site.
Additional Insider Tours will be held in July, August, and October. Online reservations are required in advance.
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum has come a long way in 60 years. Starting from humble beginnings when it opened to the public in June 1963 with an old railroad car as a gift shop and one trolley barn, the Museum now boasts three buildings to explore and a collection of 50 trolleys, half of which are beautifully restored and in operation. A visit to the Museum includes a four-mile round trip on one of the antique trolleys, a tour of the Trolley Display Building, self-guided exploration of exhibits, and so much more.
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum commemorates its 60th anniversary with the opening of a brand-new, state-of-the-art 21,000 square foot Welcome & Education Center later this year. The building will include new exhibit areas, including a trolley operator simulator and interactive STEM exhibits. The new facility will also feature three multipurpose rooms, a dedicated classroom, a larger museum store, new playground and park area, as well as a gazebo perfect for outdoor events. A new brick-lined street where the trolleys operate, as well as increased parking space, is an added bonus.
2023 also marks 60 years of harness racing at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, a tradition in the region. While technology has come a long way, the core values of racing have stayed the same. Though the races can be accessed around the world, standing at the racetrack hearing the crunch of the gravel as the horses run by or talking to the winning driver after a race has the same feel that it had in 1963.
The casino will commemorate this milestone with a featured family-friendly night at the racetrack in June, as well as a series of vignettes highlighting 60 years of racing in 60 seconds. A video booth will also be available at the track where guests can share their memories.
The development of the casino, now known as Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, in 2009, made the venue a pivotal destination point in Washington County. The newest addition to the property is the Barstool Sportsbook which features a complete view of the track.
The performing arts community came alive in Washington County in 1949 when Little Lake Theatre founder, Will Disney, transformed a red barn at the edge of Canonsburg Lake into a theatre-in-the-round and began casting productions. Three quarters of a century later, that barn is still used for prop storage, rehearsals, and summer camps, but the actual productions take place in a larger building that has housed hundreds of shows through the years. This summer, Little Lake Theatre celebrates their 75th anniversary by paying homage to the rich history that has made Little Lake what it is today. With shows like Popcorn Falls and White Christmas in the 2023 line up, each production was carefully selected to reflect the anniversary in some way.
Expect to see familiar faces as Little Lake alumni return to the stage.
A highlight at the close of every summer in Washington County is the Washington County Agricultural Fair. This year the fair will be bringing something extra special as it celebrates its 225th anniversary, making it the longest running fair in the state. Expect to see parades, concerts, a memorial plaza dedicated to the history of the fair and other activities, in addition to the traditional fair entertainment, food and fun.
The focus of the anniversary will be agriculture, which is always at the core of the Washington County Agricultural Fair. With over 2,600 exhibits in ten barns and five exhibit halls, the fair brings together the community and truly showcases what the region has to offer. Be sure to make the trip to the Washington County Agricultural Fair August 12 – 19 for a week of family fun.
