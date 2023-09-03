If you are looking for a great brewery, make two stops in one with a visit to Houston at Voodoo Brewing Co. at West Pike and Helltown Taproom right next door.
The laidback, relaxed vibe of Voodoo Brewing Co. makes it a great spot for a family dinner or a night out with friends. Voodoo’s large selection of beer brewed at their original location in Meadville is complemented by beers from other local breweries as well as local wines and spirits. Elevated pub food such as brisket smoked in-house, burgers and mussels make the perfect pairing with Voodoo’s lagers, IPAs, hefeweizens and seltzers. Weekly trivia nights, live music and watch parties for major sporting events always bring in a crowd. Do not miss Voodoo’s puppy parties on the patio and food truck festival this summer.
Stop over at Helltown Taproom for their original selection of high-quality beers. From cornhole tournaments to board game nights to live music, there is always something fun happening at Helltown. Bring in your favorite foods or come on a food truck night to this family-friendly standout in Washington County.
Visit Liberty Pole Spirits for a unique experience that every whiskey drinker or history buff will appreciate. Their new distillery destination on Racetrack Road opens this summer and will give patrons the authentic experience of drinking in an 18th Century meeting house. The new facility will be fully integrated with production facilities including grain storage, milling, mashing, fermenting and distilling, along with the capacity to store 3,600 barrels on site. The colonial themed tasting room will feature rye, corn, bourbon and peated bourbon whiskies, as well as bourbon cream.
Keeping the menu fresh, Liberty Pole introduces four new craft cocktails each month created from their own whiskeys. Whiskey aficionados will not want to miss the special single barrel releases that Liberty Pole offers throughout the year. For a heightened experience, schedule a behind the scenes tour of the production process then treat yourself to a flight of whiskey.
If a night of wine and live music is your thing, Dead Head Winery in Monongahela is a must stop for you. A new addition to the list of exceptional wineries in Washington County, Dead Head Winery is an original. Formerly a funeral home, the building that houses Dead Head Winery has been transformed into a fully functional space with a wine production area, a spacious tasting room and an outdoor concert venue. All wine is made on premises with local grapes from Erie Vineyards as well as west coast grapes from Washington and California. Dead Head Winery features traditional cabernets, merlots, pinots, Syrahs, chardonnays and Rieslings, but also adds something special with their floral and fruit wines.
With a stage that features open mic nights and local acts every weekend, music is at the core of Dead Head Winery. Keep an eye out for special events at Dead Head including their cupcake and wine pairing nights and their Halloween Party.
