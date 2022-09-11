As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
On that Saturday and Sunday, the festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free parking and admission. The festival spans 10 sites in Washington and Greene counties. Each site features a historic, beautiful covered bridge, each of which have fascinating stories with several dating to the 19th century. They traverse waterways such as Raccoon Creek and Mingo Creek.
The festivities can be enjoyed by the whole family. Each site will host a variety of activities, vendors and entertainment, so it’s a good idea to visit as many of the bridges as possible!
To go along with the historic structures themselves, a large part of the Covered Bridge Festival is the art of historical demonstrations. These can be both exciting and entertaining. For example, at the Brownlee Bridge site in Washington County, spectators can watch a live cannon demonstration. Other demonstrations at that same or different festival locations, include rug making, grain thrashing, antique tools, and quilting. Loom demonstrations are also anticipated at the Carmichaels Bridge in Greene County.
For the history enthusiasts, Washington County’s Pine Bank Bridge is located within Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, a 275-acre outdoor museum, including a 19th-century living history village, a 16th-century Indian village, and an 18th-century trading post, among other treasures of history.
At the White Bridge in Greene County, festival-goers can watch a Huron Indian and a Civil War battle reenactment. At the Hughes Bridge in Washington County, the Amwell Township Historical Society will sponsor tours of the Cook-Dodd Cabin, named for two settlers who helped found the area.
For those who seek something not quite so old, several bridge sites will also host great activities for antiques lovers, especially those who make old vehicles their hobby. At the Hughes Bridge in Washington County, owners of antique vehicles are welcome to put them on display. There will also be a car cruise at the McClurg Bridge and a classic car show at the Brownlee Bridge, both in Washington County, on Saturday.
The festival will also provide many opportunities for some shopping. Most locations will feature a marketplace, particularly at the Ebenezer and Henry covered bridges in Mingo Creek County Park in Washington County, where a range of vendors will be present to sell their wares. Decorating for autumn will be a snap after perusing the crafts, wood decorations and home goods for sale at the Covered Bridge Festival. Attendees can even get an early start to their holiday shopping by checking out available vendors for jewelry, pottery, personal care items and more.
The range of food options at the festival will satisfy any craving. Sites will have different vendors, and all of the options will be delicious. Festival attendees should come hungry to enjoy BBQ, kielbasa and pierogi, pizza, ice cream, carnival food like funnel cakes, and many other delicious treats.
Attendees can also enjoy entertainment while they shop and eat, from both DJs and bands. Some sites, like the Krepps Bridge in Washington County, will have specified areas for kids’ activities, but the festival is for all ages.
“There is always a sense of renewal in the fall,” says Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency President Jeff Kotula. “The crisp air, the changing leaves and the low, long sun all rekindle the spirit. Enjoy the change this fall by visiting Mingo Creek County Park and our Covered Bridges.”
More information about the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, including a full brochure with information about each of the individual sites and a map, can be found at CoveredBridgeFest.net.
