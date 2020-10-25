The West Alexander Scare at the Fair is serving up five full weekends of fright and fun.
While many similar attractions were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Alexander Fair Board found ways to adapt.
“We started planning in the spring, and every time we would get a plan together, the restrictions would change,” Rich Hunter, director of the West Alexander Scare at the Fair and member of the fair board, said. “So we kept adapting. We made adjustments. We are following all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines. And we have taken steps to ensure the safety of our guests and actors... without sacrificing the experience.”
Visitors can weave their way through 8500 feet of nightmarish delights. This year’s theme takes a page right out of real life as the Alien Cannibal Hillbilly Virus of 2020 (ACHV-20) takes hold of the fairgrounds. Hunter said return guests can expect a unique experience.
“We never set it up the same way twice,” he said. “It will be completely different than past years.”
Clear shower curtains will create a barrier between visitors and their surroundings, and tight spaces have been eliminated. Hunter said the haunt will be disinfected between each visit. Masks are required.
The West Alexander Scare at the Fair runs every Friday and Saturday from 7-11 p.m. until Oct. 31. Admission for adults is $15 and children 18 and under are $10. For visitors looking for two frights in one night, a repeat trip through the haunt is $5. Group discounts are available. Cash and credit cards are accepted. All proceeds will benefit the West Alexander Fair.
Tickets can be purchased as visitors enter and will stop being sold at 10 p.m. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles until it is their turn to visit the haunted facility.
“When you arrive, an event representative will greet you at your vehicle and you can purchase your tickets there. Then you will be notified when it is your group’s turn,” Hunter said. “On cold, wet nights, it’s probably better to be sitting in your car than standing in line.”
To help pass the time, visitors can order food or enjoy a movie.
“We have set it up like a drive-in,” Hunter said. “Concession orders will be delivered to your vehicle.”
While there are no age restrictions for visitors, this year’s haunt is not recommended for children under eight.
“We are getting a lot of questions about an age recommendation, but I leave it up to the parents,” Hunter said. “They know their kids best.”
In past years, attendance has been slow the first few weekends. But not this year.
“It has been fantastic,” Hunter said. “Our numbers are up from last year. With so many haunts being closed this year, we have been pretty lucky.”
For more information about the West Alexander Scare at the Fair, visit wascarefair.com.
