There is no better family fall activity than selecting the perfect pumpkin, and at The SpringHouse Market’s annual Great Pumpkin Festival, there’s plenty of great choices from which to choose.
From now until Saturday, Oct. 31, families can visit the Great Pumpkin Festival and enjoy a full-day of wholesome fun. Activities include hayrides, corn mazes and more.
“We offer old-fashioned fun,” Marcia Minor Opp, market manager, said. “This event offers the perfect opportunity to make great, lasting memories with your family.”
In addition to hayrides and picking a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, visitors can also enjoy live entertainment, a giant bale climb and pipe slides, and visit with the newest arrivals to the farm. They can also explore PumpkinLand and enjoy roughly 150 pumpkin characters.
“We’ve been doing this for 35 years,” Opp said. “This has become a family tradition for so many, and we see the same families return over and over again. It is so nice to be a part of people’s family time together and we love to make it special for them.”
To ensure everyone’s safety, masks are required on the hayrides.
“Once you get to the pumpkin patch, you can take off your mask and enjoy time on the farm,” Opp said. “We’re also asking families to sit with a cows length (six feet) between them.”
Additional precautions include running the hayrides at 50% capacity and placing hand sanitizing stations around the farm. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves.
“We are following state guidelines,” Opp said. “There is plenty of space here for people to spread out and enjoy themselves.”
The Great Pumpkin Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person for the hayride and access to the activities or $14 per person for the hayride, a pumpkin and access to the activities. Hayrides run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at springhousemarket.com or in the market.
Food will be available for purchase either inside the market’s restaurant or at their outdoor concession tent. On Sundays, visitors can enjoy The SpringHouse’s annual 4-H Hog Roasts from noon to 8 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 1.
“We roast our hogs on an open pit and serve them alongside all types of yummy side dishes,” Opp said.
The hog roast meal deal is $13.99 for a plateful (two main dishes and three sides) or items can be purchased a la carte. Calf sized kids’ meals are $4.99 and include two chicken tenders and two mini sides.
“We have expanded our outdoor picnic patch area so you can watch the heifers in the field while you eat,” Opp said. “Fall is a fun time to come out to the farm.”
