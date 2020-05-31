The Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Range Resources have teamed up for a virtual event that will rally around area high school seniors.
#RallyForward will connect area seniors with young regional business leaders and government officials to offer guidance, career advice and support during this uncertain time. The event will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 3 on the Zoom platform.
“As we all know, high school students are experiencing a senior year unlike anything they ever expected, which has presented some very specific challenges,” Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, said. “By connecting them with young business and government leaders who are eager to share their insights on how to navigate these challenges, we hope to inspire them, reassure them and share some valuable lessons that have helped each of us over the course of our careers.”
The event will be moderated by Laural Ziemba, director of Public Affairs for Range Resources. Other participants are Rep. Natalie Mihalek, R-Upper St. Clair; Megan Chicone, State Farm Insurance agent; Ryan Schwotzer, president of Crossgates, Inc.; Callie Fry, operations engineer for Range Resources; Chase McClain, director of Marketing for Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Brandon Mendoza, executive director of NAIOP.
“This event is a show of solidarity with local high school seniors who have been bold in the face of challenges they could not have foreseen for their senior year,” Ziemba said. “We hope to share insight that will be helpful to them as they transition from a familiar world to one of great challenges, but also great opportunities.”
Ziemba hopes participants will find inspiration and comfort in the stories they will hear during the event.
“This region is home to hardworking Pennsylvanians who’ve built successful careers by adapting to their circumstances and accepting whatever challenges life presents,” she said. “We want to send a message to the 2020 high school senior class that they are not alone in this, and they can do the same with the right attitude and support. We hope #RallyForward can serve as a roadmap to help guide them forward.”
The virtual event will feature live music by DJ AJ Fresh and gift card giveaways. While #RallyForward is on high school seniors, any high school aged student is encouraged to participate. For more information and to resister, visit www.TheRallyForward.com.
Sponsored content brought to you by Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Range Resources.