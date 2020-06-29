Museums in the region are preparing to reopen after being shuttered for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As additional restrictions were lifted in early June, volunteers and staff have been busy preparing their facilities to welcome guests. David Scofield, director of the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, said his facility is fully prepared to safely welcome visitors on July 1.
“While we are primarily an outdoor facility, we recognize the safety of our visitors and staff are of prime importance,” Scofield said. “That’s why we are asking staff and visitors to wear masks, especially when indoors or in close proximity to others.”
Scofield said hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the grounds, and that processes have been put in place for visitors to enjoy hands-on activities like their throwing sticks. Visitors can expect capacity restrictions when visiting the Rockshelter to maintain social distancing.
“We’re limiting people on the deck so that visitors can still enjoy the tour and see everything that there is to be seen,” he said.
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum is set to open on July 2 with similar guidelines. Scott Becker, executive director, said the museum will be operating at 50% capacity to ensure social distancing. Visitors will be required to wear masks.
“We put together a COVID-19 strategy,” Becker said. “We conferred with other museums in the area.”
Becker said the precautions aren’t meant to hinder the experience, but provide safety.
“It’s the same experience, but with extra precautions,” he said.
Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency, said the reopening of area attractions is beneficial for everyone.
“We are extremely excited to welcome back visitors and their families to Washington County as our many historic, cultural and entertainment attractions begin to reopen safely. Business and leisure travelers bring new economic life to the county and continue to drive one of the largest industries in the county that supports nearly 6,000 jobs,” Kotula said. “The Bradford House Museum, Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village and the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum each offer a unique look into our county’s history and serve as a vital educational resource in our community.”
Tracie Liberatore, the executive director of the David Bradford House, said their new precautions have allowed them to showcase a new aspect of the museum.
“Visitors must go one-way throughout the house. We have a back staircase that we’ve never opened before,” she said. “We will be utilizing it now to maintain social distancing.”
When visitors return on July 1, they will be required to wear masks, and tours will be spaced between the house, the outside garden and the outside cabin.
“We plan to space everyone out,” she said.
Visitors can make a reservation over the phone or on the museum’s website in advance of their visit.
“Now is the perfect time to visit,” Liberatore said. “Our garden is amazing. Everything is in full bloom. It’s beautiful.”
For more information on COVID-19 precautions at the above mentioned museums:
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village
- 401 Meadowcroft Road, Avella
- Hours of Operation: Wednesday – Saturday: noon to 5 p.m. Sunday: 1 – 5 p.m.
- heinzhistorycenter.org
Pennsylvania Trolley Museum
- 1 Museum Road, Washington
- Hours of Operation: Thursday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- pa-trolley.org
Bradford House Museum
- 175 S. Main St. and 184 S. Main St., Washington
- Hours of Operation: Wednesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. 4 p.m.
- bradfordhouse.org
Sponsored content brought to you by Washington County Chamber of Commerce.