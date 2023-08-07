Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.