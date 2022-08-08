For its 224th year, the fair will be bigger and better than ever, with daily concerts, main events, a new beer, wine, and spirits festival, livestock auctions, and a midway carnival.
The Washington County Agricultural Fair is the oldest annual fair in the state and the only one you can get to on a trolley, according to Washington County Agricultural Fair Board Secretary Wayne Hunnell. Attendees can park at the Trolley Museum and buy their fair tickets and tickets to ride the trolley to and from the fairgrounds.
“You can buy your fare ticket there, but also you can pay to ride the trolley. They drop you off right across from the main entrance to the fairgrounds. If you ride the full loop, I think you ride about two miles on the trolley,” said Hunnell. “So it’s your opportunity to also utilize the trolley through the Trolley Museum and take a trolley ride to the fair to attend and make it an easy route to getting in and other fairgrounds as well.”
The fair board works with the 4-H clubs to run the agricultural side of the fair, which includes space for market livestock to be seen and auctioned off on Friday and Saturday.
“Those animals would get auctioned off with the proceeds mostly going to those exhibitors or kids unless the buyer wants to donate it back to the 4-H Scholarship Fund or back to the Washington County Fair organization, which is a 501 C three organization,” said Hunnell.
Different main events will occur every day. On Saturday, the fair will host a demolition derby. Sunday and Monday will be harness races at the track on the site of the fair. American Idol winner Chase Beckham will perform on Sunday evening, opened by local band The Stickers.
“The next largest night for us, as far as total attendance, would be that Wednesday, which is Senior High Band Night,” said Hunnell. “Generally, we get at least 12 or 13 of the 13 [schools] that come and play.”
Following the band night performances is a School Bus Demolition Derby. Students come and cheer on the bus associated with their school. Each year a theme is selected, and the buses are painted according to the theme with a school name on it.
During the day throughout the eight-day fair, there will be magic shows for kids and circus performances. Typical fair foods will be available to enjoy as well.
“We have all the various fair activities, but at the same time, we do a lot with the 4-H to drive the agricultural side of things which is really the roots of Washington County,” said Hunnell.
The beer, wine and spirits area (not festival) are a new addition to the fair this year and it will be located in the main hall with various vender booths, sampling and live music.
Hunnell said the fair board is changing the marketing approach for this area to drive people into the main hall and remind visitors of the rich history of Washington County, like the Whiskey Rebellion in the 18th century.
Local breweries, wineries, and distilleries will have the opportunity to share their product and sell them to fairgoers.
The overall goal of the fair is to promote the agricultural roots of Washington County and to share the county’s heritage with all generations, particularly the younger generations, according to Hunnell.
For more information about the fair and a list of events, please visit washingtonfair.org.
Sponsored content brought to you by Washington County Agricultural Fair.