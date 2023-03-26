Washington Financial Bank Recycled More than 1,600 Pounds of Electronic Waste at the first Cyber Security Awareness Shred Event.

Washington Financial Bank partnered with Cyber Crunch to host its first ever Electronic Shred Day. The event was held at the Washington Mall Plaza location and was open to the public as a cybersecurity awareness initiative.
“Everyone has a personal computer or data-bearing device in 2023,” said Anthony Brozovich, Information Security Manager at Washington Financial Bank. “Most people have old devices which are no longer used but still have private information. This information could be used maliciously by bad actors such as an identity thief. Therefore, it is important to sanitize this information and the devices which hold it.”
The event attracted a steady crowd and more than 1,600 pounds of electronic material was collected and recycled in compliance with federal, state, local and R2/RIOS requirements. All data obtained from materials given to Cyber Crunch is securely destroyed and never found in a landfill. After the material is shredded, it is recycled until it becomes a raw metal again and can be repurposed.
“For our business clients, it is a great way to show that your business cares about your clients’ data,” explained Barbara Flack, Director of Client Services at Cyber Crunch. “It brings awareness of Cyber Security, and it gives your company a chance to talk with your clients.”
Cybersecurity is one of the Bank’s largest initiatives. Having instant access to online and mobile banking makes managing accounts much more convenient and has changed the way people bank. However, it has also changed the way thieves target people’s finances.
“Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility,” said Doug Klescich, Executive Vice President/Chief Information Officer at Washington Financial Bank. “By practicing good cyber hygiene, it will keep your bank accounts and money safe. Monitor your accounts daily and if you notice suspicious activity or believe your account has been compromised, contact us immediately.”
Due to the success of the first electronic shred event, the Bank is looking forward to offering this complimentary service yearly. Look out for more information to come regarding the next scheduled event.
