Dr. Joseph Gurecka has been placing dental implants at Valley Brook Dental, LLC for the last 15 years. His passion is to use dental implants to help patients connect with something that they lost: a confident smile, the ability to chew, or missing teeth. To accomplish this in the facial esthetic zone requires a degree of expertise that only comes from experience. To accomplish this Dr. Gurecka utilizes some of the most advanced techniques for dental implant placement and bone regeneration to achieve lasting results while simplifying the procedure and increasing the reliability of the treatment. Sometimes a patient with a broken tooth or a fractured root can have the tooth removed and the implant placed at the same time, even with a temporary crown to fill the space in their smile!
By using the most advanced dental implant systems on the market, including the VERSAH® surgical system (which uses osseodensification to preserve bone), Dr. Gurecka provides new opportunities for patients who, because of poor bone levels, were not candidates for dental implants. His office also uses Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), or Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF). This technique uses a by-product of your blood which contain growth factors and stem cells, to initiate and accelerate the healing process. PRF/PRP have been used for years by Orthopedic surgeons to accelerate the body’s own healing process. Dr. Gurecka applies the same PRF technique for bone and gingival grafting to improve healing and success rates.
The office uses optical digital scanning and Cone Beam Vertical Tomography (CBCT) to render accurate 3D images of the implant sites and are used to fabricate surgical guides that help in precise implant placement. Our advanced imaging and digital impressions allow for the crafting of restorations that fit comfortably and look natural. Dental implants support several prosthetics including Crowns, Bridges, and Hybrid Dentures (All on 4). For patients with missing, broken, or decayed teeth, the All on 4 approach refers to a combined surgical prosthodontic procedure which replaces teeth with a fixed, full arch prosthesis supported by 4-6 implants often on the same day. The final life-like prosthesis can be acrylic or zirconia which is very strong, durable, and esthetic!
To keep up with this rapidly changing field Dr. Gurecka recently completed a 9 month Implant program at Augusta University in Georgia, home to the Georgia Dental School.
There he was trained by some of the leaders in Dental Implant Education and completed almost 400 hours of continuing education through the American Association of Implant Dentists (AAID). Last year he passed the written AAID Fellowship Exam and then flew to Chicago to submit actual cases for peer review and an oral examination which he passed and in September was inducted as an Associate Fellow in the AAID.
Dr. Gurecka lives in Upper St. Clair with his wife Helen and daughter Diana who attends Seton LaSalle High School where she plays Lacrosse. Helen works in Corporate Risk at PNC Financial Corporation in town. Dr. G can often be seen on the Montour Bike Trail, cheering on the Penguins, fishing with his daughter, or at Home Depot with his yellow lab “Murphy” who loves to greet shoppers wearing his very own Home Depot vest.
Sponsored content brought to you by Valley Brook Dental LLC.