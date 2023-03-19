The calendar says winter, but that hasn’t Tri-State Pool Covers, in Donora, from keeping busy helping customers prepare for the upcoming pool season.
“It (automated covers) is so popular, sometimes I am wondering how I get a chance to breathe,” said Jennfier Suppo, who along with her husband Buster, are owners of Tri-State Pool Covers.“They are extremely popular. Our Tri-State pool business has grown by leaps and bounds. We are busy all the time.”
Buster Suppo concurred.
“We are very busy,” Suppo said. “Fortunately, we have had some beautiful weather and our guys have been every day that they can be. They have been out installing pool covers and getting jobs ready for spring.”
Buster Suppo has been a part of the pool industry since 1985, when his family opened Del Suppo Pools, which was founded in 1977. He founded Tri-State Pool Covers in 2009 after seeing a growing demand in automatic pool covers.
“We saw a need in our industry as a whole,” he said. “We are committed to providing professional installation of automatic swimming pool and spa covers. Our business has been growing thanks to the many swimming pool dealers and consumers that we work for year after year.”
Suppo said that 95 percent of the new pool builds his company handles also incorporate an automatic pool cover. He said they install 30 – 40 units per year.
“We probably do the largest share of automated pool covers in the region,” he said. “We have two teams out almost every day doing pool covers.”
Tri-State Pool Covers serves the tri-state area within a 100- mile radius of Pittsburgh. They are committed to providing superior customer service and professional installation of automatic pool and spa covers.
“We go within two to three hours out in all directions,” Jennifer Suppo said. “We are in Ohio, West Virginia, we have gone up to Erie, and we go up through the mountains.”
Suppo said they only work with quality products and companies, which includes Cover-Pools, Inc. out of Utah.
“We are very strong with Cover-Pools, which is a big name with the pool business,” he said. “We have been selling and installing their units ourselves for 30 years. They are a very good company with a very good product.''
Suppo said utilizing Cover-Pool products provides a number of benefits including safety.
As a safety device, the automatic cover completely seals and prevents unplanned access to your pool. And while there’s no substitute for proper supervision, your pool can be protected even when you’re not around. It’s the ultimate safety barrier every pool owner should have.
A Cover-Pools automatic pool cover prevents up to 94 percent of water loss due to evaporation — helping you save on average over 24,000 gallons of water per year — according to a Cal Poly State University study on the Effectiveness of Pool Covers to Reduce Evaporation from Swimming Pools. Our covers also prevent evaporation on indoor pools, eliminating the need for expensive dehumidification systems.
Suppo said utilizing Cover-Pool equipment offers a return on investment.
A pool cover is a practical solution that helps bring down operating costs by as much as 70 percent according to the U.S. Department of Energy. By reducing evaporation and retaining heat, your cover conserves water and reduces the use of chemicals. With heat kept in, and dirt and debris kept out, the water stays cleaner to help reduce maintenance costs and keep your equipment running longer.
Cover-Pool equipment offers convenience, Suppo said.
Keep dirt and debris out of the pool while reducing operational costs and wear-and-tear on your pool filtration systems. Cut down on your pool maintenance by simply keeping your pool covered. This multitasking pool cover is all you need to extend your swimming season and protect your pool year-round.
Jennifer Suppo said automated pool covers allow homeowners to use their pool year-round.
“It serves as your winter cover so you could use it all year round,” she said. “It helps cut down on your chemical costs as well. It also helps extend your swimming pool life.”
Suppo said automated pool covers benefits outweigh the costs.
“You are saving on energy costs,” he said. “With an automatic pool cover you can run your pool pump less hours a day, and that would save electricity, and you would be saving on your gas costs.”
Suppo said there are options to protect and hide the pool cover mechanisms.