An estimated 30 million people in the United States have some form of peripheral neuropathy, a condition that develops as a result of damage to the peripheral nervous system — the vast communications network that transmits information between the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord) and every other part of the body (Neuropathy means nerve disease or damage).
Common causes of peripheral neuropathy, but not limited to, are diabetes, chemotherapy, spinal stenosis, degenerative and herniated discs, prescription medication, surgeries, agent orange, trauma, autoimmune disorders and sometimes it can be idiopathic (unknown).
People suffering from this life stealing disease will experience numbness, tingling, pins and needles, burning, sharp shooting pains, coldness, cramping, a heaviness, a feeling of walking on pebbles or pillows, and stinging. The complications associated with peripheral neuropathy vary depending on the cause and severity of the nerve damage.
Some neuropathies can be fatal. In fact, one of the most common causes of death in people over 60 is due to a fall due to balance issues caused by numb feet. Falls can also lead to broken hips and concussions.
Other complications include foot ulcers (open wounds) that develop on the skin and cannot heal due to the lack of blood supply to the affected areas, walking and balance issues from being unable to fell the feet, trouble sleeping due to pain or tingling, gangrene (tissue death) which could lead to amputation. Simple daily activities become a task and eventually stolen as this is a progressive disease.
Early diagnosis and treatment of peripheral neuropathy may be able to prevent these and other complications from occurring. When a person is diagnosed, they are given no hope, told they will have to live with it and prescribed medication to deal with all the symptoms.
