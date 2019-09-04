Some say that Christmas is the “most wonderful time of the year.” However, at Trax Farms, fall is the best time — simply because fall means it’s time for their annual Fall Festival.
Fall Festival is a 50 year tradition at Trax Farms that brings together a celebration of the fall harvest, family fun and activities for people of all ages. Starting in 1969, Fall Festival was a barn and a pile of pumpkins where people came to have a fun time. Originally, Trax sold pumpkins and corn stalks while handing out samples of their homemade apple cider. The festival started off with 100s of people attending — now 1,000s of families head to the farm each fall to enjoy all of fall-themed activities that Trax Farms works so hard to offer.
Fall Festival is taking place all Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 28-Oct. 27. Need convinced to attend Fall Festival? Checkout these points below to learn why Fall Festival is for you!
It’s a great family event.
Trax Farms is all about family — so why would their Fall Festival be any different? No matter your family model, or how old your kids are, there are activities for you at Fall Festival!
For the kids, there are Friday evening hayrides, rock climbing wall, a bounce house, train, a giant inflatable slide, corn mazes, face painting, pumpkin picking and so much more! There will also be live music each weekend of Fall Festival!
Foodies will be in heaven.
Outside of all of the homemade baked goods and treats Trax will be making, there will be different food trucks at Fall Festival each weekend. In addition, there will be cider slushies (made from Trax’s famous, homemade cider), caramel candy apples,apple dumplings, pumpkin cookies, funnel cakes and more! So... needless to say, come hungry to Fall Festival!
Craft beer, bonfires & hayrides.
If you’re looking to kick back around a fire and hangout with some friends with some drinks from Trax’s craft beer shop, then stop by Fall Festival for Hops & Hayrides or Fires & Flannels!
Hops & Hayrides takes place on Wednesdays during Fall Festival and combines the simplicity of craft beer and the fall fun of hayrides around the farm! Make your way through the challenging corn maze, pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch and kick your feet up at the bonfire while enjoying a cold one!
Fire & Flannels is Sept. 21 and will feature live music, food trucks, bonfires, hayrides, corn mazes and the chance to grab a 6-pack of craft beer from the Trax Farms market.
Something for everyone... really!
Trax Farms is a destination farm where you can spend the day shopping for fall décor and mums, sampling fresh apples and cider, enjoying a pumpkin treat at the bakery, dining at the café or various food trucks, enjoying hayrides, kid’s activities or just relaxing at the pavilion while taking in the incredible view. Fall Festival is truly a great way to experience everything Trax Farms has to offer!
Sponsored content brought to you by Trax Farms.