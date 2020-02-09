To meet the current and future clinical speech and communication disorder needs of western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio, Thiel College, for approximately forty years, has prepared students for careers and graduate work in Speech Pathology.
In alignment with the institutional strategic plan, Thiel College, in 2020, will begin to offer a Master of Science in speech-language pathology program that has been approved for candidacy by the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. By training qualified undergraduate and graduate students, Thiel College will develop professionals who can provide excellent services— grounded in high ethical standards, evidence-based decision-making and compassion—to clients.
Thiel College is currently accepting applications for its new graduate program. The program is open to qualified students with a bachelor’s degree and will allow them to earn their master’s degree in just 15 months, rather than the customary two years.
New undergraduates are also welcome to apply to the new program. The Master of Science is the first five-year graduate degree program in the history of Thiel College.
The target audience is high-achieving high school students considering Thiel College and/or the speech pathology field, potential college transfer students who would like to get a graduate degree and graduate students who are considering graduate programs.
The mission of the Thiel College Master of Science in speech-language pathology program is to graduate speech-language professionals who have the disciplinary knowledge and skills, clinical preparation and dispositions to provide entry-level services to diverse clienteles and to meet the needs of their community.
Students will get hands-on experience through internships, but they will also work in a campus speech clinic that Thiel College plans on opening this spring.
This new program sets the stage for additional graduate courses in the future. The next programs planned are a Master of Physician Assistant and a Master of Business Administration.
Thiel College is an independent liberal arts, sciences and professional studies institution that is committed to providing quality undergraduate education and is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
Thiel College empowers individuals to reach their full potential by creating a diverse and inclusive learning environment that ensures educational excellence, stimulates global awareness, and promotes ethical leadership. In doing so, Thiel prepares students for careers and lives of meaning and purpose.
