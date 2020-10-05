The demand for healthcare services is growing, including the need for physician assistants who can provide many of the same services as physicians. Employment of physician assistants is projected to grow 31% from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. Thiel College, in Greenville, PA, offers a Master of Science in Physician Assistant program designed to help graduates learn the necessary skills to provide excellent patient care.
Program Details
Thiel’s innovative program features two distinct paths to earn a Master of Science in Physician Assistant studies.
Path 1: Highly motivated high school seniors can enroll in our accelerated five-year program. Students will earn a traditional four-year bachelor’s degree and continue at Thiel for a fifth year to complete the master’s degree program.
Path 2: Students who have already completed a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree and wish to attain a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Thiel College should look into the college’s 27-month post-baccalaureate program.
The program strives to empower individuals to reach their full potential by creating a collaborative and inclusive learning environment that ensures educational excellence, emphasizes service to society and promotes ethical leadership. The faculty and staff are passionate about helping students succeed and create a supportive atmosphere to prepare students for careers and lives of meaning and purpose.
Educational Experience
Whether you choose Path 1 or Path 2, graduates will:
Work and study in state-of-the-art facilities, including the brand new Human Anatomy (cadaver) lab, to provide maximum experience and opportunities to learn.
Be part of an interprofessional medical education that encourages an understanding of the roles and responsibilities of various healthcare professionals.
Receive academic knowledge and clinical skills that focus on evidence-based practice in order to enable you to adapt to the ever-changing healthcare environment.
Study in a patient-centered environment that promotes critical thinking and medical problem-solving skills.
Develop the professional, moral and ethical attitudes essential to your role as a physician assistant.
Accreditation Status
Thiel College has applied for Accreditation - Provisional from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA). Thiel College anticipates matriculating its first class in July 2021, pending achieving Accreditation - Provisional status at the March 2021 ARCPA meeting.
All applicants for the 2021 admissions cycle will be notified of ARC-PA’s decision regarding Thiel College’s application for PA Program Accreditation-Provisional following their meeting in March 2021.
If ARC-PA does not approve Accreditation Provisional Status for the Thiel College Physician Assistant program, a class will not matriculate in July 2021, and students who were offered a seat and paid the $500 seat deposit will receive a refund. The CASPA application fees will not be refunded.
About Thiel College
Founded in 1866 as a coeducational institution in western Pennsylvania,
Thiel College is an independent liberal arts, sciences and professional studies institution committed to providing quality undergraduate education and is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
For more information on Thiel College’s Master of Science in Physician Assistant program, visit www.thiel.edu/pa.
Sponsored content brought to you by Thiel College.