As the demand for health care services continues to grow, Thiel College has been busy working to prepare young professionals to meet the demand.
The college plans to unveil their new Physician Assistant Studies program this summer after years of preparation.
“This new program is a part of the college’s vision,” Lynn Williams, the associate professor of physician assistant studies and program director for the P.A. program, said. “We’ve been busy renovating a whole wing of our science building, and building partnerships for clinical rotations. The school has made a very big commitment with this program.”
Williams said the college will matriculate its first class in July, pending the program’s accreditation.
“We’ll get the decision in March,” she said. “The process ensures that the proper program is in place.”
The 27-month P.A. program will be the college’s third master’s degree program, and strives to empower individuals to reach their full potential by creating a collaborative and inclusive learning environment that ensures educational excellence, emphasizes service to society and promotes ethical leadership. Four physician assistants make up the principal faculty for the program. Williams said all 40 spots for the first incoming class are full.
“It’s an impressive start. These students all have their bachelor’s degrees, but there’s another way,” Williams said.
The P.A. program also has a five-year program component where students admitted as undergraduates who meet the requirements will begin graduate studies during their junior year. When they finish their undergraduate work, they will be just a year away from having a master’s degree.
“Five-year programs are designed for students who know early on what career path they want. These students would join us in the fall of 2021. During the first three years, they’ll have a typical undergraduate experience. They would join the P.A. program after their third year,” Williams said.
Williams said five-year programs are becoming a growing trend at the college and elsewhere.
Thiel College also offers five-year programs with Speech-Language Pathology and their Master of Business Administration.
“If the student is sure of their path, this is a great way to get there while saving themselves time and money,” she said.
While there’s still plenty of work to do, Williams is excited for the future.
“We look forward to training future healthcare providers to serve our region and beyond,” she said.
About Thiel College
Founded in 1866 as a coeducational institution in western Pennsylvania, Thiel College is an independent liberal arts, sciences and professional studies institution committed to providing quality undergraduate education and is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
