Alex Hudson is the only member of Thiel College’s first Master of Business Administration cohort who did not graduate from Thiel College. But, if the program had been offered when she was looking for a school at the undergraduate level, that might not have been the case.
“The really appealing part is you can move through the whole five years here,” Hudson said. “To get two degrees in five years would have been a really big plus when I was looking at colleges.”
It was a combination of the community, the close proximity to her home and the flexibility of the program offerings that led Hudson, a 2019 University of Mount Union graduate, to join Thiel’s alumni students to compose the first MBA cohort at Thiel.
By offering graduate programs meant to foster accelerated graduate success, Thiel College encourages students to pursue opportunities that will allow them to earn two degrees in a shorter time frame while acquiring essential academic and real-world experiences in the form of internships, externships and clinical practicums. Recently, Thiel has expanded its graduate program options to cater to students interested in pursuing a Master of Business Administration, a Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology or a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies. The college’s new MBA program also has an option that allows students from any major to get a Leadership MBA.
“The thing that really appealed to me was the community feel of the campus,” Hudson said. “I am the only one in the cohort who did not go here for undergrad, and they were all very welcoming.”
Thiel’s MBA is a one-year postgraduate program, but a five-year program for Thiel undergraduates is also available with a seamless transition from undergraduate to graduate-level courses.
“I’ve already gained so much knowledge and experience, and we’ve all become closer as the program continues,” David Blaney, who is pursuing an MBA at Thiel, said. “I chose Thiel College for my MBA because I had faith in the professors that they could make it a worthwhile experience.”
The college’s Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology program fulfills the requirements needed for national certification and state professional licensure. Students are required to complete academic coursework along with four clinical practicum experiences which include two rotations at Thiel’s on-campus speech and language clinic, an externship at a school and an externship at a medical facility.
Graduate students in the Speech-Language Pathology program will complete an accelerated 15-month program; the first and most recent cohort began their studies in May 2020. Undergraduates may enroll for the five-year program that allows them to earn both undergraduate and graduate degrees.
Mary Beth Mason, Ph.D., said Thiel undergrads will get preference in graduate admission while incoming freshmen can be accepted into the Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology program based on their high school records and contingent upon maintaining certain standards while earning their undergraduate degrees.
Classes for the Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies program will begin in 2021.
“We look forward to training future healthcare providers to serve our region and beyond,” Lynn Williams, Ph.D., the associate professor of physician assistant studies and program director for the P.A. program, said.
The P.A. program also has a five-year program component where students admitted as undergraduates who meet the requirements will begin graduate studies during their junior year. When they finish their undergraduate work, they will be just a year away from having a master’s degree.
“These three new programs all speak to the needs of our region for highly trained college graduates who can serve the community in healthcare and business,” Thiel College’s Vice President of Academic Affairs, Elizabeth Frombgen, Ph.D., said.
For more information on these or any of the 60-plus programs at Thiel College, visit www.thiel.edu, email the Office of Admission at admissions@thiel.edu or call 800-24-THIEL.
Sponsored content brought to you by Thiel College.