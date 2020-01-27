In 2012, the Harvard Business Review called Data Scientist “the sexiest job of the 21st century,” and since then, data science has only increased in demand and popularity.
“Information is the oil of the 21st century, and analytics is the combustion engine,” said Peter Sondergaurd from Gartner Research.
According to Forbes, an estimated 2.7 million postings for data analytics and science jobs are predicted in the United States by 2020, and the January 2019 report from Indeed.com showed a 29 percent increase in demand for data scientists year over year.
Knowing the increase in demand for this type of professional, Thiel College has developed a program uniquely designed for students interested in data science — a Bachelor in Science in Data Analytics.
Thiel College data analytics students will obtain the skills necessary to understand and work in the world of data science, and are virtually guaranteed to be in demand by a wide variety of industries.
The Data Analytics program will provide students with the background necessary to work in a wide variety of fields in which companies must make data-informed decisions to be competitive, as well as provide them with the prerequisites for graduate studies in data science.
This program is also special because while the student is gaining the statistical, computational and analytic skills needed for a career in data analytics, they will also receive the rigorous liberal arts education that enhances the creativity and critical thinking skills essential for success in this ever-developing field.
In today’s workforce, data scientists lay a solid data foundation in order to perform robust analytics. Then they use online experiments, among other methods, to achieve sustainable growth.
Finally, they build machine learning pipelines and personalized data products to better understand their business and customers, as well as how to make better decisions. In other words, in tech, data science is about infrastructure, testing, machine learning for decision making and data products. The Data Analytics program at Thiel College prepares students with the experience and knowledge to be able serve in all of these roles effectively.
The program is designed to help students be able to:
• Demonstrate proficiency in standard mathematical and statistical methods relevant to data science
• Be able to use programming and databases to obtain and process data
• Use computational and statistical methods to discover patterns within
large data sets
• Be able to communicate information effectively through data visualization
Thiel graduates in Data Analytics will be prepared for careers as:
• Data Scientist — Helping organizations manage, store and analyze their data to extract its meaning and turn it into a valuable asset
• Business Intelligence Analyst – Combine data to identify new opportunities for companies and articulate the business meaning of data results
• Data Engineer — Design and build the programs that create large data sets for analysis
• Database Developer — Create new applications for databases, improving
them and modifying legacy systems to handle data
• Data Analytics Manager – Make sense of data and communicating to the rest of the team how organizations should respond to the insights the data provides
Thiel College empowers individuals to reach their full potential by creating a diverse and inclusive learning environment that ensures educational excellence, stimulates global awareness and promotes ethical leadership. In doing so, Thiel prepares students for careers and lives of meaning and purpose.
