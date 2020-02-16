Thiel College makes it possible for you to graduate with a B.A. in business administration and an M.B.A.—dual degrees that can give you a head start in your career—in just five years! You’ll do this while also getting the liberal arts education that helps you develop the critical thinking and creative skills necessary to be a success running a business.
Thiel College program is a rare offering in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, said Anthony Kos, Ph.D., Chair of the Arthur McGonigal Department of Business Administration and Accounting and M.B.A Program Director. Most programs are designed for working professionals. Thiel’s residential program will benefit both graduates and employers, Kos said. Students will not have to put careers on hold once they enter the workforce to get their M.B.A., and employers’ will not have to wait or work around an employees’ schedule to gain the value of an M.B.A.
Thiel M.B.A. students will learn in an intense accelerated cohort-based experiential residential learning environment.
Most business leaders will tell you an M.B.A. is the gold standard in business education. With an M.B.A., you are more likely to move up faster in your chosen career and to see higher earnings. But an M.B.A. offers you much more. You’ll learn how to collaborate, you’ll explore different industries and opportunities, you’ll acquire skills it can take years to learn on the job.
“The modern workplace is competitive and moving in a direction where an advanced degree is going to be, not just preferred, but essential,” Kos said. “Thiel is in a great position to offer this style program. We are fortunate to have a wealth of faculty with great academic credentials and in addition, they have worked in the business world and bring that experience to the classroom.”
The program is designed to help students be able to:
- Identify, assess and resolve ethical dilemmas in dynamic business environments.
- Employ entrepreneurial thinking to create innovative new ways of achieving objectives.
- Use the balanced scorecard approach in solving complex business problems. Think critically to evaluate a situation, identify the problem, collect, manage and analyze data, generate and weigh alternatives to select executable and sustainable solutions that satisfy multiple stakeholders.
- Present business knowledge and decisions individually and as a team in both oral and written formats.
- Effectively lead and motivate individuals and teams to achieve business objectives.
