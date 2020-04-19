This week The Healing Center installed Covid-19 safety plexiglass shields from Atlantis Custom Aquariums and Exhibits at their 3 medical marijuana facilities.
These shields were installed at every sales station. A standup plexiglass barrier was also provided for the guard that works the front door.
This enables the exterior guard to control a touchless system of entry to their facilities for their patients while maintaining the highest standards for cleanliness, social distancing, and safety.
The Healing Center buildings are large, new construction, and stand alone with private off-street parking. They have UV lights built in to the AC coils of all buildings to protect against airborne contaminants and ensure clean air.
They also regularly use Roth Industrial Carpet cleaning to do an electro static fogging procedure which distributes an EPA disinfectant that adheres to all surfaces.
The Healing Center provides a hospital grade cleaning to their facilities daily to protect their employees and their patients.
“The safety of our employees and our patients is our number one priority. We are here for their health and well being.
As an essential business, we must be there to deliver medicine to our patients. We must also be able to do that in the safest manner possible.
To that end, The Healing Center has added several additional layers to protect everyone.
First, we added plexiglass partitions to all of our sales stations and the guard station at the front door.
We have also started an electro-static fogging procedure in our buildings that uses an EPA disinfectant that sticks to surfaces and protects against Corona Virus and other communicable diseases.
This combined with the UV lights in our HVAC systems ensures the air your breathe is clean.
We reserve entry to our buildings to one patient at a time. We do not allow more than 10 people in the dispensary at any time.
We have social distancing clearly marked throughout our locations and cones outside the facilities keeping the proper distance and an orderly line.
Lastly, we provide our employees with N-95 masks and gloves.”
TOP SERIOUS MEDICAL CONDITIONS TREATED WITH MEDICAL MARIJUANA IN PA
- Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain: 45.02%
- Anxiety Disorders: 14.94%
- Post-traumatic stress disorder: 12.33%
Contact medical marijuana experts in Washington
DOCTOR
- 955 West Chestnut Street,
- Ste #5, Washington, PA 15301
- 888-316-9085
- compassionatecertificationcenters.com
DISPENSARY
- 799 West Chestnut Street,
- Washington, PA 15301
- 724-914-4944
- thehealingcenterusa.com
Sponsored content brought to you by The Healing Center.