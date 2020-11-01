POINT PARK UNIVERSITY – All seven first-season episodes of the Healing Hearts Podcast, created to provide education, innovation and information about Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, are now available on Apple Podcasts and other platforms.
The podcast is a product of The Healing Center, Western Pennsylvania’s premier medical cannabis dispensary group, and was produced in partnership with the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University.
“Healing Hearts is an important project for us because it connects patients to the voices of pioneers in Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana program,” said Lisa Craig, Director of Marketing for The Healing Center and a parttime instructor in the School of Communication at Point Park.
“Together with the CMI, we have produced seven amazing programs for our first season,” said Chris Kohan, Cofounder of The Healing Center. “We believe it gives the lay person a peek behind the curtain of the cannabis industry in Pennsylvania.”
Topics for the first season include heartfelt chats with The Healing Center cofounders, Chris Kohan and Jay Richards, who championed for cannabis in the commonwealth for a decade to get a bill passed, in-depth discussions with medical professionals in patient care and call-in interviews with growers/ processors from across the state. Guests talk with radio host Mike Flick and The Healing Center panel about their passion for the program, their favorite strains and their cannabis coming out stories.
Craig, Kohan and Flick are seasoned media professionals now in the cannabis industry.
“The Center for Media Innovation is proud to be associated with the Healing Hearts Podcast because of the unique information and resources it provides to people seeking relief through medical marijuana,” said Andrew Conte, Director of the CMI. “Many people still do not know a lot about this emerging industry in the state, and the podcast addresses a wide range of questions about managing pain, chronic illnesses and other approved conditions.”
The CMI has been producing and supporting podcasts since opening its doors in 2014, including both seasons of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s award-winning True Crime Podcast, Storybeat with Steve Cuden and the Are You Intuit? Podcast by Lillie Leonardi.
Sponsored content brought to you by The Healing Center.
DOCTOR
- 955 West Chestnut Street, Ste #5, Washington, PA 15301
- 888-316-9085
- compassionatecertificationcenters.com
DISPENSARY
- 799 West Chestnut Street, Washington, PA 15301
- 724-914-4944
- thehealingcenterusa.com