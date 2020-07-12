IMG_3711-CMYK-LC-Episode2.jpg

Pharmacists Jill Zimbicki and Mike Butler have helped many local patients at The Healing Center Washington since the dispensary opened two years ago. They talk about their rewarding work with host Mike Flick on the new Healing Hearts Podcast.

The Healing Hearts Podcast was created by The Healing Center to provide education, innovation and information on Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program. Guests on the show share their healing journeys in the medical marijuana industry as many overcome fear and years of chronic pain to not only help themselves, but help others along the way.

The podcast was recorded in collaboration with The Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Seven episodes are available.

“I feel like I’m really making a difference in patients’ lives.” — Jill Zimbicki, Pharmacist

thehealingcenterusa.com/podcast

