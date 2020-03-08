The state of Pennsylvania recently announced the addition of “Anxiety Disorders” to the list of qualifying health conditions which make a patient eligible to use medical marijuana as part of treatment. This means that nearly 1.7 million Pennsylvanians now qualify for MMJ Certification....do you?
Most self-medicating patients already can attest to the calming, relaxing effects of many marijuana strains....these sedative effects are one of marijuana’s most well-known characteristics. Let’s first take a look at what diagnosis’ qualify as an ANXIETY DISORDER -
THE FIVE MAJOR TYPES OF ANXIETY DISORDERS
GENERALIZED ANXIETY DISORDER
Generalized Anxiety Disorder, GAD, is an anxiety disorder characterized by chronic anxiety, exaggerated worry and tension, even when there is little or nothing to provoke it.
OBSESSIVE-COMPULSIVE DISORDER (OCD)
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, OCD, is an anxiety disorder and is characterized by recurrent, unwanted thoughts (obsessions) and/or repetitive behavior (compulsions). Repetitive behaviors such as hand washing, counting, checking, or cleaning are often performed with the hope of preventing obsessive thoughts or making them go away. Performing these so-called “rituals,” however, provides only temporary relief, and not performing them markedly increases anxiety.
PANIC DISORDER
Panic disorder, commonly referred to as panic attacks, is characterized by unexpected and repeated episodes of intense fear accompanied by physical symptoms that may include chest pain, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, or abdominal distress.
POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDER (PTSD)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, PTSD, is an anxiety disorder that can develop after exposure to a terrifying event or ordeal in which grave physical harm occurred or was threatened. Traumatic events that may trigger PTSD include violent personal assaults, natural or human-caused disasters, accidents, or military combat.
PHOBIAS:
SOCIAL PHOBIA (OR SOCIAL ANXIETY DISORDER)
Social Phobia, or Social Anxiety Disorder, is an anxiety disorder characterized by overwhelming anxiety and excessive self-consciousness in everyday social situations. Social phobia can be limited to only one type of situation - such as a fear of speaking in formal or informal situations, or eating or drinking in front of others - or, in its most severe form, may be so broad that a person experiences symptoms almost anytime they are around other people.
SPECIFIC PHOBIAS
Phobias are characterized by major anxiety when you’re exposed to a specific object or situation and an extreme desire to avoid it.
OTHER ANXIETY DIAGNOSIS’ & SUBTYPES:
SELECTIVE MUTISM is a consistent failure of children to speak in certain situations, such as school, even when they can speak in other situations, such as at home with close family members. This can interfere with school, work and social functioning.
SEPARATION ANXIETY DISORDER is a childhood disorder characterized by anxiety that’s excessive for the child’s developmental level and related to separation from parents or others who have parental roles.
SUBSTANCE-INDUCED ANXIETY DISORDER is characterized by symptoms of intense anxiety or panic that are a direct result of misusing drugs, taking medications, being exposed to a toxic substance or withdrawal from drugs.
OTHER SPECIFIED ANXIETY DISORDER AND UNSPECIFIED ANXIETY DISORDER are terms for anxiety or phobias that don’t meet the exact criteria for any other anxiety disorders but are significant enough to be distressing and disruptive.
Sources: Leafly, HHS.gov
TOP SERIOUS MEDICAL CONDITIONS TREATED WITH MEDICAL MARIJUANA IN PA
- Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain: 45.02%
- Anxiety Disorders: 14.94%
- Post-traumatic stress disorder: 12.33%
SYMPTOMS OF AN ANXIETY DISORDER
- Feeling restless and irritable
- Difficulty concentrating
- Muscle pain, tightness or soreness
- Trouble falling asleep or staying asleep
- Feeling exhausted even after a full night’s sleep
- Going out of your way to avoid situations that make you anxious
- Unwanted thoughts or worries that won’t go away
Do You Suffer from Anxiety?
