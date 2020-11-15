PITTSBURGH – Chris Kohan, Co-Founder of The Healing Center hosts a special new series of The Healing Hearts Podcast featuring growers in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program from across the Commonwealth. In seven episodes he chats with PA industry leaders to learn about their passion for healing with cannabis. The shows include guests from Terrapin, Grassroots, Prime Wellness, Agri-Kind, Calypso, Insa and Penn Health Group.
All seven first-season episodes of the Healing Hearts Podcast, created to provide education, innovation and information about Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, are now available on Apple Podcasts and other platforms.
The podcast is a product of The Healing Center, Western Pennsylvania’s premier medical cannabis dispensary group, and was produced in partnership with the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University.
“Healing Hearts is an important project for us because it connects patients to the voices of pioneers in Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana program,” said Lisa Craig, Director of Marketing for The Healing Center and a part-time instructor in the School of Communication at Point Park.
“Together with the CMI, we have produced seven amazing programs for our first season,” said Chris Kohan, Cofounder of The Healing Center. “We believe it gives the lay person a peek behind the curtain of the cannabis industry in Pennsylvania.”
Topics for the first season include heartfelt chats with The Healing Center cofounders, Chris Kohan and Jay Richards, who championed for cannabis in the commonwealth for a decade to get a bill passed, in-depth discussions with medical professionals in patient care and call-in interviews with growers/processors from across the state.
“The Center for Media Innovation is proud to be associated with the Healing Hearts Podcast because of the unique information and resources it provides to people seeking relief through medical marijuana,” said Andrew Conte, Director of the CMI. “Many people still do not know a lot about this emerging industry in the state, and the podcast addresses a wide range of questions about managing pain, chronic illnesses and other approved conditions.”
The CMI has been producing and supporting podcasts since opening its doors in 2014, including both seasons of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s award-winning True Crime Podcast, Storybeat with Steve Cuden and the Are You Intuit? Podcast by Lillie Leonardi.
thehealingcenterusa.com/podcast
DOCTOR
- 955 West Chestnut Street,
- Ste #5, Washington, PA 15301
- 888-316-9085
- compassionatecertificationcenters.com
DISPENSARY
- 799 West Chestnut Sreet,
- Washington PA 15301
- thehealingcenterusa.com
Sponsored content brought to you by The Healing Center.