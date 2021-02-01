PITTSBURGH - In this second season of Healing Hearts, Chris Kohan, Co-Founder of The Healing Center, continues the journey to explore the medical marijuana industry with a behind-the-scenes look at multiple grower and processor facilities. Throughout the series, Chris will interview some of the wonderful people in Pennsylvania and beyond who provide their therapeutic medicine to The Healing Center, as well as hear their perspectives working in this exciting and fast-paced industry.
Guests for season two include Prime Wellness, Grassroots, Terrapin, Insa, Penn Health Group, Agri-Kind, and Calypso.
The podcast is a product of The Healing Center, Western Pennsylvania’s premier medical cannabis dispensary group, and was produced in partnership with the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University.
“Healing Hearts is an important project for us because it connects patients to the voices of pioneers in Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana program,” said Lisa Craig, Director of Marketing for The Healing Center and a parttime instructor in the School of Communication at Point Park.
“Together with the CMI, we have produced seven amazing programs for our first and second season,” said Chris Kohan, Cofounder of The Healing Center. “We believe it gives the lay person a peek behind the curtain of the cannabis industry in Pennsylvania.”
Topics for the first season include heartfelt chats with The Healing Center cofounders, Chris Kohan and Jay Richards, who championed for cannabis in the commonwealth for a decade to get a bill passed, in-depth discussions with medical professionals in patient care and call-in interviews with growers/processors from across the state.
“The Center for Media Innovation is proud to be associated with the Healing Hearts Podcast because of the unique information and resources it provides to people seeking relief through medical marijuana,” said Andrew Conte, Director of the CMI. “Many people still do not know a lot about this emerging industry in the state, and the podcast addresses a wide range of questions about managing pain, chronic illnesses and other approved conditions.”
Sponsored content brought to you by The Healing Center.
