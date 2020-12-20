Patients of the Healing Center will raise funds to help the community during Happy Healing Days this season! On Jan. 4 a paper heart with a charity name will be selected for one organization to receive donations from all HealingHearts purchased. The Healing Center will match the $1 donation of each heart.
“Our Healing Hearts program is the foundation for everything we do at The Healing Center.” says Chris Kohan, Co-Founder of The Healing Center. “Our Washington store and the community it services are the backbone of that generosity. We are so excited to award another charitable organization this year with a monetary contribution on behalf of The Healing Center and its patients!”
Last year a heart was selected from a patient in Washington who chose City Mission to help with all of their important services for our community. City Mission is a Christ-centered rehabilitative homeless shelter. It facilitates the transformation of those who have descended into homelessness, hunger and despair by providing food, shelter, case management, Christian based counseling, and life-changing programming. The Mission’s goal is to help each person who walks through its doors to become a healthy, productive member of society.
City Mission’s work is only possible by the community and businesses of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s generous donation of time and treasure.
Thank you to all of our patients!
Sponsored content brought to you by The Healing Center.