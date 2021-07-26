Over the last five months, 14 animals have found their forever homes with the help of Best Buds, an adoptable pet of the week program that publicizes available dogs, cats and rabbits in the region.
In an effort to do more, The Healing Center partnered in February with Animal Friends, located in Pittsburgh, and The Almanac to draw attention to animals in the region in need of a loving home.
“We laugh when we say ‘Best Buds’ because of the marijuana connotation. The reality is they are always ‘Best Buds’ when given the opportunity. We love our animals at The Healing Center, both adopted and unadopted,” Chris Kohan, co-founder of The Healing Center, said.
Each year, the nonprofit rescues and rehomes roughly 2,500 animals. Since the pandemic began, they’ve had to alter their adoption process. Exposure, especially from corporate partners like The Healing Center, has helped to create vital awareness about the shelter and their services.
More importantly, rabbits like Deacon can have a second chance at love. This sweet three-year-old was given to Animal Friends after his previous owner could no longer care for him.
“Through this partnership, we have been able to extend our mission of creating lifelong matches, and with the help of our friends at The Healing Center, shine a positive light on pet adoption and the amazing animal companions who are waiting at shelters and organization like Animal Friends,” Cody Hoellerman, Animal Friends’ chief community engagement officer, said.
“Deacon came to Animal Friends earlier this year with his brother and sister. When he first arrived, he needed some special attention from our Medical team and then spent some time in a foster home to help him get back to feeling his best. Deacon does have a bit of a sensitive stomach but he doesn’t let it slow him down and loves to snack on healthy greens! He is confident, curious and loves to explore, but at the end of the day this sweet boy loves to hang out on the couch and get all the pets.”
Best Buds will continue to be featured on The Almanac’s website with the hopes of many more happy matches.
“Nothing gives us more joy than witnessing all of these amazing animals get matched with a home that will spoil them forever. We are extremely proud to partner with great organizations like Animal Friends and The Healing Center to promote adoptable animals to our caring readers across the South Hills,” Chris Slota, the advertising manager of The Almanac, said.
To learn more about Deacon and other Best Buds, visit thealmanac.net/bestbuds. To learn more about Animal Friends, their services and their current adoptable companions, visit thinkingoutsidethecage.org.
Sponsored content brought to you by The Healing Center.