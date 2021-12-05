Over the last nine months, 36 animals have found their forever homes with the help of Best Buds, an adoptable pet of the week program that publicizes available dogs, cats and rabbits in the region.
In an effort to do more, The Healing Center partnered in February with Animal Friends, located in Pittsburgh, and The Almanac to draw attention to animals in the region in need of a loving home.
“We laugh when we say ‘Best Buds’ because of the marijuana connotation. The reality is they are always ‘Best Buds’ when given the opportunity. We love our animals at The Healing Center, both adopted and unadopted,” Chris Kohan, co-founder of The Healing Center, said.
Each year, the nonprofit rescues and rehomes roughly 2,500 animals. Since the pandemic began, they’ve had to alter their adoption process. Exposure, especially from corporate partners like The Healing Center, has helped to create vital awareness about the shelter and their services.
More importantly, dogs like Sunny can have a second chance at love. This friendly, older gentleman is looking for a family to adopt him.
“Through this partnership, we have been able to extend our mission of creating lifelong matches, and with the help of our friends at The Healing Center, shine a positive light on pet adoption and the amazing animal companions who are waiting at shelters and organization like Animal Friends,” Cody Hoellerman, Animal Friends’ chief community engagement officer, said.
Best Buds will continue to be featured on The Almanac’s website with the hopes of many more happy matches.
“Nothing gives us more joy than witnessing all of these amazing animals get matched with a home that will spoil them forever. We are extremely proud to partner with great organizations like Animal Friends and The Healing Center to promote adoptable animals to our caring readers across the South Hills,” Chris Slota, the advertising manager of The Almanac, said.
“Sunny may have been returned to us through no fault of his own, but this senior boy doesn’t let that get him down because he is just eager to make new friends. Sunny recently underwent a surgery and will need to come back for some follow-up care, but he is ready to find his new family in the meantime. Sunny would prefer to be the only pet in a home but that’s only because he deserves all of the love and attention for himself! Come and meet this sweet guy today.''
To learn more about Giselle and other Best Buds, visit thealmanac.net/bestbuds. To learn more about Animal Friends, their services and their current adoptable companions, visit thinkingoutsidethecage.org.
