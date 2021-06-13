Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.