Family-owned South Hills Auto, located at 3344 Washington Road in McMurray, has been in business since 1974 and now offers sales and service of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Kia vehicles, along with a full parts and accessories department.
“My father, Paul Groff started the dealership in 1974,” said Christina Winter, who now operates the dealership along with her husband, Larry Winter, Dealer. “My father was financed through the Chrysler Corporation. At that time, they handled all his costs. He had a four-year payback window. He managed to pay them back in 18 months.”
Christina said her father was able to shorten that payback timeline for several reasons.
“It was not just because of the great location but because of this business model,” she said. “His business model has always been that you take care of people, whether they are your customers or your employees. We perpetuate that model, and that means treating them the way you want to be treated.
Mrs. Winter said their dealership started small but has grown into 90 employees and multiple franchises.
She said the dealership began as a Chrysler-Plymouth before adding Jeep in 1999, a Kia dealership in 2002, and in 2014 a Dodge and Ram dealership after purchasing a local dealership and incorporating it into their Chrysler store.
“There has been a lot of growth,” she said. “We have always maintained where we are at is prime for our culture and what we want to do with our business model, not only with our customers but our employees too.”
Christina said her husband later joined the family business after working in IT.
“My husband didn’t start off in this business,” she said. “He started off as an IT guy. He said to me one day, as we were driving into work, and I’ll never forget it, on the Parkway West going into the tunnels, he’s sitting there telling me that one day he was going to leave his job and do something that matters on a daily basis. I was shocked. I didn’t think that would ever come to pass, but he went into the business and embraced it. And you can’t get any more hands-on than a business where sales are measured day-to-day and month-to-month.”
Customer satisfaction is important to her family before and after every auto sale, Christina said.
“Our vehicles are very important to us,” she said. “It’s not just a car. It’s people’s livelihoods. It’s how they get to work.”
The family business has included 14 family employees through the years, and now the third generation is working with the Winters’ son Bill Winter serving as the dealership’s general manager.
Bill Winter said he grew up around the dealership working in different facets before becoming GM.
“I started out washing cars here,” he said. “I spent a lot of time with the business in all the departments. I left here for a while for college and went to work at Disney. I learned a lot about customer service from that wonderful company down there that makes you go through extreme training before you can talk to a person on what they call stage out in the parks.”
Bill said he met his future wife while working at Disney and said they decided to move back to Pennsylvania.
“We moved up here and I started up in sales, and from that point, I haven’t looked back,” he said.
Christina said her son gained valuable experience from his Disney venture.
“He is pretty comprehensive with his knowledge, and that Disney background with customer service, that’s where you know he excels,” she said.
Mrs. Winter said the company emphasizes giving back to the local community through various agencies, including Washington City Mission, Peters Chamber of Commerce and Peters Township Rotary, as well as doing philanthropic missions, supporting area school districts, helping area churches initiatives to support people in need and helping many interfaith drives for immigrant families.
“We do try to stay involved in the community,” she said. “We try to maintain those relationships and give back when we can because we feel we can have an impact.”
