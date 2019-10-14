Did you know that home electrical fires account for more than 51,000 fires each year? Did you know that these fires could be prevented with just a few monthly safety checks?
October is National Fire Prevention Month, a time when everyone should all be aware of ways to help learn fire safety and prevention, and Schultz Electric is here to help the local community stay safe this year. Follow these few steps to make sure your house’s electrical work is spark free.
If you see a damaged surge protector…
… immediately unplug it and throw it away! The experts at Schultz Electric advise property owners to have surge suppression installed on their electrical panels. This provides protection to every outlet and receptacle in their home or business — not just the ones plugged into the surge protector strips. This will also help protect your important items — such as refrigerators, televisions, computers and tablets.
You should check your Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Detectors every…
… six months! At Schultz Electric, they always advise that both carbon monoxide and smoke detectors be checked monthly by pressing the little buttons on the detectors. In addition, you should replace the batteries twice a year. A rule of thumb that they mention is “when you change your clocks, change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors!”
The best places to place Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Detectors are…
… in various locations to provide best coverage! Smoke detectors should be placed on every level of your home or business. The should specifically be placed in bedrooms, outside of bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens and even in the basement. The more places to alert those in the building, the better. Smoke detectors should always be no more than 12 inches from the ceiling, if they are mounted on the wall. Carbon monoxide detectors should be on every level as well, especially in bedrooms and above any attached garage.
How else can you prevent electrical fires…
… check your batteries and check them often! Change them at least twice per year in order to ensure they are working properly. In addition, you can install hardwired detectors. These guarantee that the detectors have the constant, necessary power to keep them running. Even in the event of a power outage, there is a battery backup. If you are utilizing space heaters in the winter, they should only be plugged in if they are on their own dedicated circuit. Inspect your electrical cords and plugs. If you can see exposed wiring, throw it away immediately! The
Schultz Electric team highly recommends that you replace your smoke detectors every 5 years, and carbon monoxide detectors every 5-7 years..
“We say replace them all every 5 years. While the investment every 5 years may seem like a lot, it may be just what saves your home and possibly your life,” said AJ Williams, Controller at Schultz Electric.
Does Schultz Electric offer fire safety checks…
… of course they do! The local community’s safety is their top priority! Schultz Electric will gladly come in and perform a safety inspection of your entire electrical system to ensure that everything is operating properly and that your system is not being overloaded or stressed.
“The danger of electricity is that people only notice a problem whenever something stops working,” said Williams. “We get our cars inspected every year, we go to the doctor and dentist for annual checkups, but we often times fail to give our home an annual checkup.”
Sponsored content brought to you by Schultz Electric.