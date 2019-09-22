Meeting someone where they’re at in their life journey seems challenging, right? Especially if they’re living with dementia, a physical disability or just need more help than they used to.
Luckily for Washington County, Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has been strategically implementing new living and service options that can meet people where they are in their life journey.
What makes the Presbyterian Senior Care Network different?
According to Washington’s Senior Director Mary McHugh Murray, Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is a place for warm, welcoming senior living where team members are committed to Making Aging Easier.
“Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has really worked strategically to expand itself to include services to meet the needs of the persons we serve,” said Murray. “This mindset is how we developed the person-centered programs we offer. We work hard to reflect the changing needs of the community. It’s why we have developed deep expertise in rehabilitation and dementia care across our 10-county Network and are known today as a Dementia Care Center of Excellence and a Rehabilitation Center of Excellence.”
Murray added, “Decades ago we were known as a medical center, but today our Washington campus serves more than 500 people and provides a full continuum of options including independent living apartments and condominiums, a personal care community, a skilled nursing center and our new assisted living community which will specialize in dementia care.”
- Independent Condominiums: Residents in these homes benefit from a maintenance-free Lifestyle, socialization opportunities and easy access to higher levels of care on the Washington campus.
- Bellmead: This stately 120-apartment complex serves income-eligible older adults and persons with disabilities and features one-and two-bedroom residences. It’s designed to provide the peace-of mind that comes with a maintenance-fee lifestyle, socialization opportunities and easy access to higher levels of care available at the Washington campus.
- Southminster Place: This licensed personal care community on the Washington campus features 74 residences. Here residents are assisted with their daily personal needs while providing opportunities for socialization and programming that can enhance their lifestyle. Some forms of assistance that is provided include medication monitoring, personal hygiene, dressing and grooming, and housekeeping and laundry.
- Woodside Place of Washington (opening in late 2019): This newly constructed, split-level, assisted living community will specialize in dementia care. It will include 36 comfortable resident rooms, sunny and open communal spaces for socialization, spacious dining areas and a specially designed Adult Day Center.
- Home Health Services: Team members of Presbyterian SeniorCare Home Health are located on the Washington campus to offer compassionate, personalized continuity of care that can ease a person’s transition back to where ever their home is after discharge from a short-term rehabilitation or hospital stay.
- Southmont: Based on a person-centered approach, this 150-bed skilled nursing community provides 24/7 nursing care, rehabilitative services as well as palliative and hospice care.
In addition, the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF)— meeting international standards of excellence for the care they provide.
How does the Presbyterian Senior Care Network give back to the local community?
“We have always tried to be very strategic by looking at the local community needs,” said Murray. “For example, there’s a growing need to provide supports for persons living with dementia and their caregivers, so we have been hosting a monthly dementia education series.”
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network also works with local high schools – Trinity High School, Washington High School, Western Area Career & Technology Center of Washington County, and Western Area Career & Technology Center of Greene County — in order to introduce students to the healthcare field and careers in senior living.
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network also offers a variety of volunteer opportunities for students in order to provide them and their residents with intergenerational interaction, hands on experience within the healthcare industry and an inside look at how a “person-centered” work environment operates.
“We want to do more! We want the local community to know about all of our programs,” said Murray. “We want to be an active part of the local community. We are willing to reach out to local groups to provide information on how Presbyterian SeniorCare Network can help its members.”
If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about Presbyterian SeniorCare Network or any of its programs, visit www.WashingtonSrCare.org or call 724-566-5132.
