“Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much” – Helen Keller
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network knows firsthand the compassion that the Washington community has, as well as how the community is eager to jump in and work together to help others. This desire to help is evident in the community’s outpouring of support for the recently completed capital campaign to create Woodside Place of Washington – support that exceeded the campaign goal!
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is dedicated to helping older adults thrive, wherever they are in their life journey – regardless of race, religion, gender or national origin. Since 1960, their South Main Street campus in the heart of Washington provides independent living apartments and condominiums, a personal care community, a skilled nursing center, and rehabilitation services. The newest addition to the campus, Woodside Place of Washington, was created to meet an identified need for a freestanding Dementia and Alzheimer’s residential care community to serve Washington County and the surrounding areas.
The $3 million capital campaign for Woodside Place of Washington was launched to raise funds to offset the costs of building a $12 million state-of-the-art residential care community for those living with Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The campaign exceeded its goal – raising over $3.1 million. “We’ve been really blessed with the generosity of friends, business leaders and churches in Washington County over the years,” said Jacqueline Flanagan, executive director of Presbyterian SeniorCare Foundation. “We have served the people of Washington for nearly 60 years, and they have supported us all those years in a variety of ways – from their philanthropic support, volunteering and participating in our events.”
Presbyterian SeniorCare Foundation is the fundraising arm of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. The Foundation works to support all of the Network’s locations, including the Washington campus. The Foundation focuses on raising funds for three critical needs: benevolent care for residents who have outlived their resources to pay for their care, improving programs and services, and capital improvements such as Woodside Place of Washington.
To help fund these critical needs, The Foundation works with individual donors, foundations, corporations and government in order to secure funds to help better serve their residents and support continuing education and training for their staff.
One of the larger projects that Presbyterian SeniorCare Foundation is spearheading is a workforce development program for the Washington and Oakmont campuses. In this program, local high school students from Trinity High School and Western Area Career & Technology Center shadow Network employees in order to see what a day in the life of a healthcare professional is like. Students are able to witness firsthand the wide variety of careers available in long-term care.
Students involved in this program who are interested in joining the long-term care team are provided opportunity and assistance from Presbyterian SeniorCare Network to earn their Certified Nursing Assistant certificate – enabling them to become hired as a CNA by the Network. “We’re very proud of this program,” said Flanagan. “This program helps us to build a pipeline of team members with this specific skillset, which is crucial as there is a shortage of nursing and care support team members within the industry. It helps us fill that void, but it also helps students learn that there are careers available to them in long-term care.”
Woodside Place of Washington is welcoming residents in January, and will host an open house for the local community in the spring. If you are interested in learning more about Presbyterian SeniorCare Network in Washington, please visit WashingtonSrCare.org or call 724-566-5132. To learn more about Presbyterian SeniorCare Foundation, visit srcare.org/give-now or call 412-826-6195.
