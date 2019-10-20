Over the last 60 years, Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has been a staple in the Washington County community. Their dedication to local residents, their expertise on vast forms of personalized care and their never-ending goal to learn more has elevated them to be a top care provider. This heritage is what inspired them to create their newest living community on the Washington campus — Woodside Place of Washington.
“We’re always looking for new and better way to serve the needs of the community,” said Stacie Bornemann, senior director of sales and marketing for Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. “Woodside Place is the perfect example of us growing in Washington to meet the increasing need for quality dementia care.”
Woodside Place of Washington was uniquely created for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The Woodside model of care is based on three fundamental areas of specialization: People, Place and Programming.
Woodside Place is Washington County’s first freestanding dementia-specific assisted living community. Based upon an innovative, person-centered approach that promotes choice and reinforces each individual’s concept of “home,” Woodside Place residents thrive in a secure and engaging environment. Woodside Place, a Presbyterian SeniorCare Network community, was created with more than 25 years of innovation and experience.
With the amenities, technology and 24-hour programing that Woodside Place of Washington provides, it meets the physical, cognitive and social needs of a person living with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias.
“We have constant, ongoing research,” said Bornemann. “ We have a dedicated team at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network that follows the trends of dementia and Alzheimer’s.”
Some of the unique qualities of Woodside Place of Washington consist of emerging technologies, specialized care and ongoing training for all members of the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network team.
Technology Area/Discovery Room
This specialized area is designed to help with sensory input for greater stimulation and calming. This technique has been internationally recognized and serves as an alternative to medication and stress management for individuals living with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Different types of sensory stimulation will be offered through this technology. If a resident responds more positively to images or music, that will be the specialized type of sensory treatment they will receive.
Digital Memory Frames
These frames will illuminate outside of each of the residents rooms and essentially help them “find their way.” The individualized “frames” will illuminate electronic images that were created with guidance from the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network team, as well as the resident’s family.
The frames will be personalized images that truly resonate with the resident’s memories, interests and likes. This technology is designed to aid the residents in feeling more calm, in control, and less confused or stressed.
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network Staff Training
“Every team member in our organization—from nursing and therapy to housekeeping and maintenance—is certified through the National Alzheimer’s Association,” said Bornemann. “Woodside Place’s direct care team members receive additional specialized training and benefit from the expertise of certified dementia care practitioners throughout Presbyterian SeniorCare Network.”
This ongoing training and dedication has allowed the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network staff to be recognized by numerous publications and organizations across the country.
Dementia Live Program
An additional service that will be available at Woodside Place is called the “dementia live program.” It is an educational program that allows team and family members to experience the sensory challenges of those living with dementia or Alzheimer’s, as well as what it’s like completing day-to-day activities.
If you are interested in learning more about Woodside Place of Washington, please consider registering to attend the open house scheduled for November 12 by visiting www.SrCare.org/OpenHouse. More information about the continuum of living and services offered at the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network Washington campus is available at www.WashingtonSrCare.org
