During this uncertain time, you may be thinking about how to use your talents to serve others in a fulfilling career. Many people are seeking work that is rewarding, and there are plenty of options if you’re motivated by work that makes a real difference. However, deciding what the best career path is for you requires some thoughtful research and reflection.
Have you ever considered working for an aging services provider, like a senior living or long-term care community? In these settings, you can use your skills and passion to Make Aging Easier® for the most vulnerable – creating a real difference in their lives.
There is a growing need for team members like you who are ready and willing to care for the greatest generation.
Bring a Person-Centered Approach to Everything You Do
Person-centered care and service, rather than taskoriented care, are characteristics that can distinguish one organization from another. Organizations that are person-centered respect individuals’ differences. These organizations personalize their approach to meet not just their resident’s and patient’s needs, but the needs of their team members as well.
This approach improves care to residents and patients. It also inspires and empowers staff to build relationships. In this way, person-centered care reinforces a true sense of purpose, while fostering meaningful connections that warm the heart. It’s merely part of the way that working here connects team members with something bigger.
“I am part of something bigger because I am challenged, rewarded and blessed to be here, every day, with the greatest generation.” – Cathy Williams, Health Information Specialist.
We Work with Health and Safety in Mind
It’s important to understand what an organization is doing to ensure the health and safety of its staff, residents and patients while also celebrating and recognizing the sacrifices made by essential staff each day.
“I love working here,” Michelle Carter, our Director of Nursing at Longwood at Oakmont, said. “During COVID-19, with all its difficulties and challenges, it’s been even more rewarding to work somewhere dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of its patients, residents and team members.”
The health and safety of patients, residents and team members should be a priority not just during a COVID pandemic, but every day.
Make a Difference and Be Part of Something Bigger
You can help serve our greatest generation – whether you have a degree or not. For clinical professionals who choose a career in aging services, the rewards of having the time to get to know the residents and patients they serve, while providing personalized care, is gratifying. But there are many careers in addition to nursing and other clinical positions – areas like lifestyle engagement, environmental services, maintenance or dining services don’t require years of advanced schooling. However, these non-clinical areas still provide the opportunity to make a difference in older adults’ lives.
Discover the Rewards of Serving the Greatest Generation
“Taking care of people is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Michelle said. “To see that smile or hear that ‘thank you’ from residents makes it all worthwhile.”
Want to be part of something bigger? We’re hosting an on-site job fair at our Washington campus from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19! Stop by and talk to a recruiter about the clinical and non-clinical positions available. For more details, visit: www.careersatsrcare.org/ recruiting-events
Sponsored content brought to you by Presbyterian SeniorCare Network.