Meeting someone where they’re at in their life journey seems challenging, right? Especially if they’re living with dementia, a physical disability or just need more help than they used to. Luckily for Washington County, Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has been strategically implementing new living and service options that can meet people where they are in their life journey.
According to Washington’s senior director Mary McHugh Murray, Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is a place for warm, welcoming senior living where team members are committed to Making Aging Easier®.
“Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has really worked strategically to expand itself to include services to meet the needs of the persons we serve,” said Murray. “This mindset is how we developed the person-centered services we offer. We work hard to reflect the changing needs of the community. It’s why we have developed deep expertise across our 10-county Network and are known today as a Dementia Care Center of Excellence and a Rehabilitation Center of Excellence.”
Murray noted, “Decades ago we were known as a medical center, but today our Washington campus serves more than 500 people and provides a full continuum of options including independent living apartments and condominiums, a personal care community, a skilled nursing center and our new assisted living community which specializes in dementia care.”
“Now more than ever, where you live matters,” added Murray. “During this pandemic, we are going above and beyond to ensure safety and peace-of-mind. To the relief of our residents, the majority have already received their COVID-19 vaccinations. Most importantly, we are keeping residents informed, connected to loved ones and engaged in new and different ways, such as Zoom, FaceTime and Skype.”
Independent condominiums: Residents in these homes benefit from a maintenance-free Lifestyle, socialization opportunities and easy access to higher levels of care on the Washington campus.
Bellmead: This stately 120-apartment complex serves income-eligible older adults and persons with disabilities. It’s designed to provide the peace-of mind that comes with a maintenance-fee lifestyle, socialization opportunities and easy access to higher levels of care available at the Washington campus.
Southminster Place: This licensed personal care community on the Washington campus features 74 residences. Here residents are assisted with their daily personal needs while providing opportunities for socialization and programming that can enhance their lifestyle. Services include dining, housekeeping, laundry, medication monitoring and, if needed, assistance with personal hygiene, dressing and grooming.
Woodside Place of Washington: This newly constructed, split-level, assisted living community specializes in dementia care. It includes 36 comfortable resident rooms, sunny and open communal spaces for socialization, spacious dining areas and a specially designed Adult Day Center.
Home Health Services: Team members of Presbyterian SeniorCare Home Health are located on the Washington campus to offer compassionate, personalized continuity of care that can ease a person’s transition back to where ever their home is after discharge from a short-term rehabilitation or hospital stay.
Southmont: Based on a person-centered approach, this 150-bed skilled nursing community provides 24/7 nursing care, rehabilitative services as well as palliative and hospice care.
Residents and clients can count on quality services from Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, which is accredited by CARF— meaning it meets international standards of excellence for care and services. If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about Presbyterian SeniorCare Network or any of its services or residential communities, visit www.WashingtonSrCare.org or call 724-566-5132