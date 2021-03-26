When a business is operating in its 101st year, there have been obvious changes along the way.
Anna Berg and her husband, David Berg, were forced to adapt to life in a global pandemic in 2020 with their Paradise Confectionery at 1259 Donnan Avenue.
Adapt doesn’t mean bad.
Paradise Candy sold out at Christmas, something Anna Berg had never seen before since taking over the family business in 1993.
“We had to adapt to compliance with the size of the shop we have,” she said. “We’re serving one customer at a time. People have been patient and understanding. We have had no problems.
“We sold out of chocolate before Christmas. I never saw that my whole life, 62 years. I had never seen the shop empty. I remember we had six black walnuts left. That was it. As fast as we could get the chocolate dipped was as fast as it was going out the door. That amazed me.”
Paradise Candy has been amazing people for more than a century.
Anna Berg planned a 100th year celebration last year. Because of the continuing pandemic, she’s putting off the celebration until 2022.
The shop was recognized as the best candy confectionery in the Observer-Reporter’s distinguished Best of the Best show in 2019, a finalist for 2020 and a mention on the local Washington PA Food Facebook group also landed the shop new visitors.
Anna’s great uncle Peter Paradise started the business along West Chestnut Street, offering candies alongside lunch and a soda fountain. Her father, Jake, took over in the 1950s.
In the ’70s with Jake at the helm, kids would relish the chance to hang out in the shop before or after spending time at the old YMCA, which was located on the floors above.
The frozen worlds remain as one of their most unique products, but Paradise Confectionery also offers nut assortments, pecan turtles, pretzel bark and several other homemade favorites.
“We don’t want customers to be at risk,” Anna Berg said. “We will deliver curbside. We continue to adapt to the situation.”
Paradise Confectionery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 12 to 4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 724-228-7749 or visit paradiseconfectionery.com.