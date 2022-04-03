The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will host it’s annual Bunny Trolley on April 8-10 and April 15-16.
The season favorite let’s guests ride an antique trolley to visit the Easter Bunny. Additional activities include a scavenger hunt, a springtime craft, photos with the Easter Bunny and the opportunity to hold a live rabbit courtesy of the Four-Leaf 4-H Club.
“It’s a great event to start the season with,” Scott Becker, the executive director and CEO of the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, said. “Sarris Candies is the sponsor this year, and they’re providing prizes for the scavenger hunt.”
Tickets are limited and should be purchased in advance to help the museum prepare.
“We anticipate several thousand visitors for this event,” Becker said. “We do have time slots that sellout fast. We encourage people to purchase their tickets in advance to ensure they can visit during their desired slot.”
The event is rain or shine, and the last ride of the day departs at 4:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes before their departure time and check in at the ticket desk.
To purchase tickets, visit www.pa-trolley.org. Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $13 for children (3- 15). Children under three are free. Due to Transportation Security Administration guidelines for mass transit vehicles, mask are required to be worn on the trolley ride.
Dinosaur Trolley, another popular event, runs May 14-15 and May 21-22. Additional activities include photos with special dinosaur characters, a craft and a scavenger hunt.
“This is the perfect event for kids who are really into dinosaurs,” Becker said. “The Natural History Museum brings an interactive exhibit. There’s all kinds of things that the kids can hold and explore.”
Tickets for the event will be available in early April and should be purchased in advance online.
On June 3 and 4, the museum will host the Western Pennsylvania Trolley Meet. It will be the museum’s first in-person meet for trolley fans and model enthusiasts since 2018. Online registration for participants, exhibitors and vendors will start soon. Check the website for more information.
The museum officially opens for the 2022 season on April 1. During April and May, the museum is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last ride of the day departs at 3 p.m. Regular admission is $13 for adults, $12 for seniors and $11 for children. Children under three are free. Admission includes a four-mile scenic trolley ride, guided tour, exhibits, picnic area and the museum store.
New this season is an interactive exhibit based on the recently published book, “Pittsburgh: Streetcar City,” which was written by museum volunteers.
“There are some wonderful photographs,” Becker said of the exhibit.
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum is located in Chartiers Township opposite the Washington County Fairgrounds. The museum started in February 1954 with three trolleys. Now, they boast a collection of more 50 cars and over 30,000 yearly visitors.
Next year, the museum plans to unveil a new location – about a mile down the road on North Main Street – that will include interactive STEAM exhibits, a family playground and gazebo. The current location – at 1 Museum Road – will continued to be used for restoration on the trolleys.
For a complete list of events or to learn more information, call 724-228-9256 or visit www.pa-trolley.org
Sponsored content brought to you by Pennsylvania Trolley Museum and Sarris Candies.