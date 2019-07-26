Of all the home renovation projects you can cook up this year, kitchen remodeling is the one most likely to be worth the investment, according to Remodeling Magazine’s 2017 Cost vs. Value Report.
The figures in the report show that when you put money into creating your ideal kitchen, the overall value of your home will increase accordingly.
Creating a functional, up-to-date and chic space not only gives you a fun place to cook and congregate, but it also boosts your home’s value and appeal in the long run.
Here are some of the newest trends in kitchen products and designs you can use to spice up your kitchen.
Get an island with everything
If your kitchen doesn’t have a lot of counter space, adding an island can give you more surface for chopping, dicing, washing and much more.
“Recently, our customers want kitchen islands with sinks, garbage disposals and, of course, lots of countertop space,” said Donna Tomasko, an owner of Home Warehouse Inc. “In fact, I have a kitchen island and love it.”
With an extra sink and garbage disposal installed in your kitchen island, two people can cook for a big event, or one person can do dishes while another finishes meal prep. If you host lots of dinner parties, this addition is a must.
Homebuyers have long prized kitchen islands, but the newer varieties increase their functionality and make them even more valuable to anyone who spends time cooking every day.
Go monochrome
One of the biggest trends in kitchen design is to keep it simple with black and white appliances and products.
Black and white are popular because they’re classic and easy to match with bright accent colors and special decorative items.
If you’re planning to sell your home, opting for monochromatic products is also a good strategy. Anyone walking through a clean and minimalistic house can imagine themselves living inside and adding their own flourishes.
Top it off with new countertops
Although granite and other stones have had a monopoly for a while on kitchen countertops, the new trend is to install laminate.
There are many types of laminate on the market, but most laminates are highly detailed and look like other materials.
“Our customers may start looking at stone countertops but end up choosing shiny laminate. They like it because it’s easy to keep up and can be a lot more affordable than other options,” Tomasko said.
Even though they’re synthetic, they hold up nicely to the daily wear and tear they’re subjected to in ordinary kitchens.
“Laminates excel at resisting stains, impact, and heat; they also withstand abrasive pads nicely,” tests by Consumer Reports found.
Add stainless steel products
Stainless steel is chic and has proved to have plenty of staying power.
Refrigerators, ovens and even chair and table sets in this industrial material have sold consistently over the past several years.
“People love stainless steel so much, it’s becoming difficult to even find refrigerators or microwaves in other materials,” Tomasko said.
If you want to update the whole look of your kitchen, it could be as simple as purchasing one shiny new stainless steel appliance.
