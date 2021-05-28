Outdoor living spaces are in demand more than ever before. A beautiful and functional outdoor space isn’t just a nice place to relax. It also provides health benefit for you and your family and helps to increase your property value.
While there are small things you can do to create a relaxing space, consider tackling some larger projects to create your ideal backyard retreat.
Decks and Patios
Maybe your space is lacking a patio or deck, or maybe your current space desperately needs updated. Decks and patios are two separate entities that requires their own specific material. A patio is built at ground level, on a flat surface, and typically is constructed of a permanent material such as stone pavers, brick or poured concrete. A deck floats in the air, supported by footings, at a height of anywhere from a few inches to many feet and can be built on an existing slope.
“We’ve got everything you need to create the perfect backyard oasis,” Donna Tomasko, owner of Charleroi Home Warehouse Inc., said. “We have a great selection of decking and railings to start or complete your project.”
Siding
Upgrading your siding can be a quick and easy way to create an ideal space, add value and curb appeal to your home. In terms of aesthetics, siding influences the look and design of your home, and it’s one of the first things people notice. On the functional side of things, siding can affect the structural integrity of your home. Damaged or worn siding may mean that it is not performing correctly.
Tomasko said Charleroi Home Warehouse Inc. has numerous durable siding options to choose from including vinyl and stone.
“We have many different options to help dress up your home,” she said. “Those extra touches make a difference, and in the end, help to create a truly unique space.”
Roofing
Whether you’re interested in a new metal roof, long-lasting shingles or adding a roof to your deck or patio, updating or addressing your roofing can have several impacts. Not only does it add to your home’s aesthetics, but it can lower electricity bills and make your outdoor space more useable.
Tomasko said her knowledgeable staff can help you navigate your options and put you in contact with local contractors.
“We really do have it all,” she said. “We can even order products for you and deliver them straight to your door.
From quality materials at low prices to truly knowledgeable staff, we’re here to help you improve the overall look of your home and enjoy your investment.”
For ideas and products, browse Charleroi Home Warehouse Inc.’s complete exterior home remodeling options.
We provide quality, name-brand products from energy efficient windows to durable roofing. We have everything you need to create your dream home.
Sponsored content brought to you by CHARLEROI Home Warehouse Inc.
Located at 7 McKean Ave., Charleroi, PA.
For more information, call 724-483-8111.