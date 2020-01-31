When Frank Puskarich was considering where he would put his fifth Hog father’s location, he decided to look no further than his own backyard.
“Why would I not [consider Monongahela]?” said Puskarich. “There is a lot of community engagement in this town. Mom and Pops get a lot of support. This city never died. I like the valley and have always liked Monongahela.”
Hailing from Bentleyville, Pa., Puskarich is involved in many facets of the local community — especially in the Mon Valley and Washington County. From school, little league and volunteer fire department fundraisers, to a scholarship at Bentworth High School for students interested in a trade school or vocational programs, to offering customer incentives to donate to the local Toys for Tots branch, Puskarich, and his wife Kathy, recognize just how special Monongahela is.
These community ties and the city’s “shop local, support local” mentality was what encouraged Puskarich to open the newest Hog father’s location on Main Street.
“I expect to serve the whole valley,” said Puskarich. “Locals in this area support local businesses, and our work with the local fire departments, schools and Aquatorium has allowed us to get our name out there. They have the “shop local idea” and we want to be a part of that.”
Set to open in late January 2020 at 243 E. Main St. in Monongahela, Pa., the newest Hog father’s location will offer the traditional BBQ-focused menu of the other locations, while introducing additional features. Items will be available for dine-in and take-out.
This new location is designed to serve more people — especially larger parties. It is designed to hold up to 70 people, compared to the Washington and Canonsburg locations which hold about 45. It will also offer outdoor dining during the warmer months. In addition, this location will serve alcohol — including long neck bottles, specialty drinks and margaritas.
The Hog father’s Monongahela location will also still continue the franchise’s catering efforts.
“Our catering is the best kept secret in the world,” said Puskarich. “We’re affordable. We don’t serve junk. We don’t cut corners.”
The catering success comes from Puskarich’s desire to serve the local communities the best options at any of their events. This includes the traditional BBQ items on their menu, as well as non-traditional Hog father’s BBQ items — such as pasta, stuffed shells, chicken and pork loins.
“We will work with you to find something you want — something you like,” said Puskarich. “We have been so successful [in catering] because of our reasonable pricing.”
Since their opening in March of 2007, Hog father’s has been recognized throughout the BBQ community with several awards including Best Ribs, Best Pulled Pork and THE #1 Mac & Cheese far and wide!
If you are interested in trying the delicious, one of a kind flavor of Hog father’s, be sure to stop by any of their locations in Washington, Pa., Canonsburg, Pa., State College, Pa. (catering only) and, now, Monongahela, Pa.
To learn more about Hog father’s or their newest location, visit hogfathersbbq.com or call the Monongahela location at 724-310-3757.