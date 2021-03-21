We go to our primary care physicians for annual checkups. We visit our dentists twice a year for cleanings. We take our cars in for regular maintenance. Why should our spine health be any different?
Dr. George Fraudin, is a licensed chiropractor and is board certified in rehabilitation. He has been practicing for more than 38 years, encouraging people of all ages to take care of their spine as they do the rest of their body — as the spine is at the core of the body.
“Maintaining a healthy spine is directly related to your ability to function and move,” said Dr. Fraudin. “There’s no other part of the body that is directly responsible for your ability to move and function in a pain free manner. But, the spine also controls the functions of all body parts.”
When we feel pain in our backs and spine, it can be debilitating; however, if you are suffering from lumbar spinal stenosis, you can feel so much more than just physical pain.
Spinal lumbar stenosis is a narrowing of the spinal canal, compressing the nerves traveling through the lower back into the legs. It can often cause debilitating pain and can affect everyday life — such as one’s ability to walk and move around. Patients suffering from lumbar spinal stenosis often find themselves spending their days in chairs because they find it difficult to stand. They can also experience a loss of bladder control.
“When it comes to lumbar spinal stenosis, the biggest tragedy [of this condition] is that it is a progressive condition,” said Dr. Fraudin. “And, typically, people ignore it. Because they say things such as ‘as soon as I sit down, it goes away’; however, if you ask their families, they say that is all they do, and, now, they’re getting weaker.”
In fact, lumbar spinal stenosis can cause more limitations than congestive heart failure, COPD, and hip and knee arthritis. It is estimated that lumbar spinal stenosis will affect 25 percent of the population over 65 years of age by the end of 2030.
Previous attempts to treat lumbar spinal stenosis have included surgeries, chiropractic procedures and physical therapy and medication that often leave patients experiencing the same pain and discomfort they had previously been living with.
Fraudin Chiropractic is confronting lumbar spinal stenosis head on.
Fraudin Advanced Chiropractic & Rehab, is one of three facilities in Western Pennsylvania, in addition to being one in eight in the state, that have received certifications to treat lumbar spinal stenosis with a specialized boot camp program. This program has an 85% success rate of significantly improving patients ability to walk, their activities of normal living and reducing pain, in as little as 6 weeks.
This new treatment consists of physical treatment, self help and emotional support, through the Fraudin Chiropractic office. The physical components consist of intense stretching and strengthening exercises that are specific to this problem, as well as mobilization techniques that are designed to aid in the management of lumbar spinal stenosis.
“If patients are able to get in and start this treatment program, they are able to stop the loss from progressing,” said Fraudin. “But, for most patients, they can also regain a good portion of what they lost and then retain that progress.”
This native is sponsored by Fraudin Chiropractic.