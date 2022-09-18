The Board of Directors of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County recently appointed Michael C. Baily of Waynesburg to a seat on the Board.
“We are extremely excited to announce Mike’s appointment to the Association’s Board of Directors,” said President/CEO Charles W. Trump, Jr., who also sits on the 9-person Board. “With Mike joining our Board, the tradition continues of adding individuals with integrity, heart, knowledge and a true passion for the neighborhoods we serve.
“The ties to First Federal of Greene County – and Mike’s sincere love and care for people and our communities – reinforce the mission of our special organization.”
Baily, principal and commercial lines insurance advisor at the Baily Agency in Waynesburg, brings a long history of family ties both in the Waynesburg area in general and with First Federal of Greene County specifically.
“It means a lot to join the Board,” Baily said. “It’s such a first-class organization with the way First Federal has provided exceptional service to their clients and given back to the community. We try to do the same with our company, so it’s just a great fit culturally.
“I’m excited to carry on the legacy that First Federal has had in the community.”
Baily’s great-great-grandfather, Ewing Baily, was one of the 17 men who in 1924 originally formed the Home Building and Loan Association of Greene County in Carmichaels. Fifteen years later, in 1939, the Association purchased a building on South Washington Street in Waynesburg and obtained a federal charter, formally becoming First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County.
After First Federal left its original building in 1945 and moved to its current home office on East High Street in Waynesburg, the Baily family later purchased the building on South Washington Street and opened the Baily Agency, where the company is still located today.
Baily’s great-great uncle and his greatgrandfather each served as President of First Federal: Kenneth G. Baily from 1947- 1960 and Richard L. Baily from 1961-1964. His grandfather, Charles R. Baily, also served as a Director on First Federal’s Board for four years in the 1950s.
The Baily Agency itself has been all in the family for more than 100 years. Founded in 1880, the independent, family-owned and -operated business has passed down from generation to generation, to its current owners, Michael and his brother David. The business comprises an insurance side – managed by Michael, David and Brett Shimek – and a real estate side, overseen by Brett Chupinka.
The other Baily brother, Timothy, also works for the agency, as well as David’s wife, Jennifer, and Michael’s son, Jonathan.
At 20 years old, Jonathan is the oldest of Michael and wife Cari’s 11 children. The family also includes Rachel, Mark, Sarah, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Lauren, Daniel, Jessica, Luke and 11-month-old Allison.
Michael attended Westminster College, graduating in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He married Cari later that year and began working in a bank management trainee program, before spending several years as a commercial credit analyst. In 2003, he came to work for the family business for his father, Chuck, and uncle, Karl. He and David took over ownership of the Baily Agency in 2007.
Specializing in commercial insurance, Baily focuses much of his work on local municipalities and school districts in Greene County, helping them implement best practices to control insurance costs and create effective strategies for longterm protection and risk management.
In the community, Baily also serves as vice president of the board for Greene County Memorial Hospital Foundation. He has previously served on the boards for Community Foundation of Greene County, Greene County Chamber of Commerce, Greene County Habitat for Humanity and Jefferson Baptist Deacons.
Since 1924, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County has served the residents of Southwestern Pennsylvania through a combination of traditional deposit and loan products and evolving technological convenience. From checking and savings accounts to mortgage and home equity loans, from online bill pay to mobile banking, First Federal of Greene County offers a variety of services to its customers, all while remaining committed to being “The People You Know, The People You Can Trust.” Based in Waynesburg, Pa., First Federal of Greene County maintains eight offices in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties in Pennsylvania, and a loan origination subsidiary, First Greene Mortgage, in Morgantown, W.Va. For more information, visit www.ffgc.bank.
